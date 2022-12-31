Rules of golf, here are changes from January

Four years after the 2019 Revolution comes a revision of the rules of golf which will come into force on January 1, 2023. The Federgolf site lists the most important changes.

These are the news for the rules of golf.

Rule 3.3b (4) – Player not responsible for indicating Handicap on scorecard or totaling scores

The current HCP system does not always allow the player to have a clear idea of ​​the Handicap he has to play and therefore the rules of golf have had to adapt to all this.

Therefore, the player will no longer be held liable if there is an incorrect Handicap on his scorecard. However, it will be considered an administrative error and therefore "charged" by the committee.

you can download for free

the app of the Rules of golf in Italy.

Rule 6.3b (3) – Substitution of another ball during play of the hole

The penalty for playing an incorrectly substituted ball changes from a general penalty to a one-stroke penalty.

Rule 9.3 – Ball moved by natural forces

A new exception has been introduced (the 2) which will require the player whose ball, after being placed or dropped, should move from one area of ​​the course and stop in a different one (for example from a Fairway – which is a general area – in penalty area), to replace that ball without penalty.

Rule 21.1c – Penalties in Stableford

The rule has been changed to provide that penalties in relation to clubs, time of teeing and unreasonable delay are now applied to the hole in the same manner as the normal stroke play medal.

Rule 25 – Modifications for Players with Disabilities

The introduction of the new rule 25 means that the changes set out in the rule apply to all competitions, including all forms of play. This means that it will no longer be necessary to introduce the changes for disabled players through a local rule, but simply apply the new rule 25.