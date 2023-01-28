Rules for Creative Arts announced for 2023 Hunt County Fair

Jan. 28—The 2023 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show will open its gates in less than 90 days, although for anyone wanting to submit entries in the Creative Arts categories, the deadline is even closer.

The Fair is scheduled April 21-30 and is celebrating its 56th year. Organizers posted the rules for the Creative Arts Department this past week.

Creative Arts entries are due at the Fairgrounds between 3-7:30 pm April 11.

The 2023 Creative Arts Catalog includes the full list of categories and contests as well as rules and information and is available online at https://tinyurl.com/ytkverkm.

Sponsorships in support of the Hunt County Fair are also available, ranging from the Friends of the Fair at $750, to Diamond Sponsorships at $10,000 each. Depending on the level of sponsorship, benefits include free fair tickets, banner recognition on the fairgrounds, displays on the fair’s website and social media pages and more.

Those seeking information on the 2023 Fair can contact 903-454-1503 or visit huntcountyfair.net

The 2022 event set records during the Livestock Sale of Champions as Sellers collected $784,000. The Fair presented approximately $12,000 in Scholarships to help pay for students attending college or trade school.