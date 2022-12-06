Rui Tea Coming to Jersey City’s Powerhouse Arts District

The food scene along a stretch of Downtown Jersey City just east of Grove Street has been coming alive as of late and a new Bubble tea option, Rui Tea, will soon be opening inside a prominent plaza.

Signage is already up at the 10 Provost Street property heralding the imminent arrival of a business called Rui Tea. The storefront sits directly across from the 151 Bay Street development, which is currently under construction and slated to include a 550-seat performance arts center on the ground floors.

Rui Tea held their first event on November 20 inside Barre 3, a fitness studio just steps away from their future storefront. The business specializes in high-quality fresh tea that does not use any powders, according to a job listing.

An inquiry Jersey Digs placed to Rui Tea seeking more information about their company has not yet been answered, but a Google listing of the business claims that they will be opening their doors sometime in December. They can be followed on Instagram at the handle @ruiteajc.

Rui Tea is the third new business coming to the Provost Square complex, which has seen nothing but vacancies along its retail spaces since opening in 2017. Jersey Digs broke the news earlier this month about a new restaurant called Wu Tong slated for the complex and we reported back in September about a Pizza Twist that is slated to open on the other side of the building.

The area surrounding the Provost Square complex is one of Jersey City’s fastest growing neighborhoods. An Outpost of NYC’s Tacombi is slated to open in the nearby Warren at Bay redevelopment, as is a location of HaiDiLao Hotpot.