Rui Pinto, the Robin Hood of soccer, acknowledges having extorted with Football Leaks

The case known as ‘Football Leaks’ has been in court for some time. The publication as a result of obtaining information about players’ contracts without authorization is currently being tried.

This week, the main defendant, a Portuguese citizen called Rui Pintoadmitted to having extorted money from Four Lucasthen CEO of Doyen Sport, back in October 2015.

There are 90 different cases with 89 of them relating to Theft of information

“I was never aware that it could constitute a crime of extortion,” Surface said.

“I recognize that my conduct could be framed as extortion in the form of attempted extortion. Everyone was in this mess, but no one realized what they were doing”.

The self-styled computer hacker claimed that, days after the birth of Football Leaks’, he approached Four Lucasintroducing himself as Artem Lubozov using a Russian email address.

Regret

“Today I don’t recognize myself with this, it’s a huge mess,” Surface continued.

“The whole thing was childish. I imagined that Four Lucas would not respond”.

The lawyer Anibal Pinto was the next individual to appear as the legal representation of the aforementioned Surface. The objective was to arrange a meeting with Lucas outside Portugal and with his identity protected. One of the meetings took place on a service road in Portugal near Oeiras.

Surface, meanwhile, was in contact from Hungary. He continues to consider everything with information of public interest because of the transfers received by Doyen Capital, whose Headquarters are in London with a presence in Malta.

A gruesome story

In a separate trial, Surface elaborated on where he drew up his scheme.

“I was in Prague with friends who were going to be part of Football Leaks,” Surface explained.

“We drank and talked about football, about the FIFA corruption case and also about the set-ups related to footballers’ Sporting rights in the hands of third parties and investment funds. We knew it was illegitimate.

“The first reports were not even mine, but I was getting the information and I saw the dubious practices of the funds.”

Pinto, 33, a hacker by ‘profession’ is on trial for extortion by asking Four Lucas for between 500,000 and one million euros, in addition to the Theft of information.

“As I saw that they were of interest, I made them public. Never for money,” Surface stated.