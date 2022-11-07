Rui Hachimura Sparks fightback, but Wiz falls short in Memphis

Rui Hachimura helped the undermanned Washington Wizards get back in the game after they fell behind by 23 points, but his team ultimately came up short in a 103-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA on Sunday.

Sticking to the bench role he has performed so far this season, Hachimura finished with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field in 22 minutes of action.

Rui Hachimura #8 of the Washington Wizards shoots a three-point basket during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 6, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (NBAE/Getty/Kyodo)

Missing star guard Bradley Beal through health and safety protocols and forward Anthony Gill due to illness, Wizards head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. was forced to change his starting lineup in Memphis.

Fourth-year forward Hachimura was an offensive force near the rim for the Wizards, whose bench unit fought back after the Grizzlies extended their lead to 23 with just over 8:30 left in the third.

Hachimura contributed to a 19-0 Wizards’ run near the end of the third quarter that set them up for a competitive final period. His nine third-quarter points included a three from the corner and two at the rim after fighting for an offensive rebound.

“It wasn’t a great second quarter, but we gathered momentum from the third and came back,” Hachimura said. “I wanted to come out (in the third) aggressively.”

Memphis guards Desmond Bane and Ja Morant led their team with 28 and 23 points, respectively, as the Grizzlies hung on down the stretch and improved to 7-3. Monte Morris had a team-high 18 for the Wizards, who dropped to 4-6 following back-to-back defeats.

“In the end it was a loss. I want to reflect on it properly,” Hachimura said.

