Rugged nonconference Slate kicks off the Michigan State basketball season

East Lansing — Michigan State has never shied away from playing a difficult schedule, and that won’t change this season.

With games against Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova highlighting the docket, Michigan State’s 2022-23 schedule was released on Thursday, the same day the Big Ten announced schedules for the entire conference.

The Spartans, once again, load up early. After hosting Northern Arizona on Nov. 7 in the season opener, they have a Nov. 11 date against Gonzaga aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego followed by a meeting with Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis.

The road continues three days later in a home game with Villanova on No. 18 as part of the Gavitt Games before Michigan State heads to Portland, Oregon, for the PK85 and an opening game against Alabama on Nov. 24. Connecticut or Oregon would come next with the potential to play North Carolina, Villanova, Iowa State or Portland in the final game.

