Rudy Gobert’s Injury Status For Kings-Timberwolves Game

It’s Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Sacramento Kings at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Rudy Gobert is on the injury report.

The three-time NBA All-Star missed three games in a row, but has played in each of the last four games.

For Monday’s contest he is questionable due to a groin injury.

Underdog NBA: “Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable for Monday.”

