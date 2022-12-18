Rudy Gobert’s Injury Status For Bulls-Timberwolves Game

On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Chicago Bulls at the Target Center.

For the game, they could be without their All-Star center Rudy Gobert, as he is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: “Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Sunday.”

Gobert comes into the night with averages of 14.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest in 26 games.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button