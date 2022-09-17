Rudy Gobert: “The goal has always been the gold medal: one more game to go”

2022-09-16T19:37:33+00:00

2022-09-16T19:37:33+00:00

2022-09-16T19:37:33+00:00.

Eurohoops.net



Cesare Milanti



The new Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and France are one step away from their final goal

By John Rammas/ [email protected]

Berlin, Germany – France destroyed Poland in the first of two EuroBasket 2022 semifinals in Berlin with Rudy Gobert contributing six points, six rebounds, and three blocks in 19 minutes on the court.

He didn’t have to do much else and he expressed his satisfaction in the mixed zone. “Nothing is easy, you’ve got to work hard and put yourself in the position to win. I’m very proud of the way we played defense tonight for 40 minutes. It was a more consistent game defensively: there wasn’t one minute when we felt some letdown”they said about the 54-95 win.

Rudy Gobert thinks that France played the best game of its EuroBasket 2022 in the semifinal: “Since the beginning of the tournament, we always had moments in which we lost intensity and focus defensively. But Tonight it was our most complete game and I’m really proud of the guys for that”.

The new Minnesota Timberwolves center made what has always been the goal of his national team clear: “We’ve got a group and a staff that want to win. We work really hard to put ourselves in this position. We’ve got one more game. When we started the preparation, the goal was to win the gold medal. Now we’re in a position to make it happen, one more game”.

They will play the final against Spain or Germany on Sunday at 20:30.

Photo Credit: FIBA.BASKETBALL