Rudy Gobert and Timberwolves won’t go anywhere without each other

MINNEAPOLIS — On the first possession of Rudy Gobert’s first game back in the middle of the Minnesota Timberwolves lineup, Anthony Edwards came off a Gobert screen on the right wing, turned and lofted a perfect lob pass to the big man, who threw it down .

It was a nice little “welcome back” moment for a player who is still finding his way in a new city with a new Coach and a new set of teammates. A few minutes later, Edwards tried to hit Gobert on another lob but overshot him. There were times Gobert looked dominant on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, and there were times when the Timberwolves just couldn’t seem to maximize him in a 104-99 loss that snapped a three-game winning streak, a game that illustrated the painstaking process of adjusting to life with Gobert.

Gobert missed the previous three games with a sprained ankle. With Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns out of the lineup, the Wolves reverted to the hyper-activity on defense and the sling-it-around offense that drove their success last season. They enjoyed the spacing and the scrambling, but they also beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, three teams that have struggled to put any consistency together this season.

If the Timberwolves are going to compete with the best of the Western Conference, aspirations that so far this season have appeared to be too ambitious, Gobert is going to have to be a big part of what they are doing. He was just that early on Wednesday night against the super-small Mavericks.

Gobert had eight points and three rebounds in the first five minutes against Dallas, wrecking Christian Wood and the four guards surrounding him. His 7-foot-1 frame looked even bigger than usual against a Dallas frontcourt that went 6-10, 6-6 and 6-5. Even though Towns wasn’t by his side — and he won’t be for several more weeks — it was the kind of Bully ball the Wolves envisioned when they traded for him in July.

The knee-jerk reaction to the Timberwolves’ loss will be that it was Gobert’s fault, that he returned to a team that had found a rhythm and promptly got in the way. But it was hard to point the finger at him for this one, not with the Wolves going 8 of 30 from 3-point range, shooting only 10 free throws and falling apart with their perimeter defense during a disastrous stretch in the fourth quarter.

Edwards (0 of 4), Jaylen Nowell (0 of 5) and D’Angelo Russell (0 of 7) missed all 16 of their 3s. Edwards only attempted two free throws and lamented not attacking the rim more against a toothless Mavericks interior defense.

“It came down to offense hurting us tonight,” Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch said. “I thought we created a lot of really good chances at times throughout the game, missed a lot of really good shots, particularly when we had a cushion when we could have taken a four-point game to a double-digit game. But sometimes that happens.”

On nights like this one, with the shots clanking from everyone outside of Austin Rivers (21 points and 3 of 5 on 3s) and Naz Reid (2 of 2 from beyond the arc), Gobert could have played a bigger role in the offense beyond the possession-saving putback of a missed layup.

Gobert finished with 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals. But it feels like the Wolves left even more on the table due to an inability to take advantage of his size in the pick-and-roll. They scored 11 points on six shots over the final three quarters, with Edwards, D’Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowell having a hard time getting the ball to him against those mismatches.

Jaden McDaniels found Gobert for one lob in the second half, but that was it. There were more than a handful of times when Gobert appeared to have great position on a much smaller Mavericks defender, but the guards couldn’t make the pass in time.

“I thought he did a good job on the rolls,” Finch said. “I thought he was open on some drive lobs, stuff like that. We found him one time out of the time out. I thought he was open a lot more.”

It is something the Wolves have struggled to do all season long, which has limited Gobert’s effectiveness on offense and made it more difficult for them to put the defense on its heels and punish them for not paying more attention to the big. It is going to take learning, trust-building and compromise. And it’s going to take time. The Wolves are not there yet.

“I’m going to watch film and see how I can maybe get myself even more available,” Gobert said. “But yeah, I thought we could’ve hurt them more inside, especially when I have smaller guys on me.”

For all of the questions that the Gobert acquisition created for the pairing with Towns in the frontcourt, one person who was supposed to benefit greatly was Russell. The point guard has always played well with a Rolling big, and he said he was more excited to play with this team and with Gobert than anyone in his eight-season NBA career.

The Synergy hasn’t been there yet. Russell is not often looking Gobert’s way after coming off of his screens, preferring to find his midrange shot, which has been deadly in December, or kick out to the perimeter. Edwards is just learning how to throw lobs to the roller and Nowell has been in shoot-first mode all season.

“It’s a different style, also, of basketball that we’ve been playing, especially with me coming back from injury,” Gobert said. “Ant found me on the first play, it was a great pass, and we’ve got to keep building, keep working together.”

Gobert is trying to make some concessions himself. The three-time defensive player of the year has been a Monster in drop coverage against pick-and-rolls for his entire career. To accommodate his skill set, the Wolves shifted from a high-wall scheme last season that emphasized scrambling, recovering and creating turnovers to drop, which relies more on Discipline and staying home. Edwards credited his increased communication on defense to a shift back to the high wall when Reid was filling in for Gobert at center the previous three games.

But the Wolves ran a higher wall on Wednesday night with Gobert than they have nearly all season, an effort to appeal to the players who appeared to be emboldened by the more active scheme during their winning streak.

“I can do anything,” Gobert said. “It’s just about what’s best for the team.”

The Wolves had success with it for much of the game, holding the Mavericks to 75 points in the first three quarters. Then they suffered a series of breakdowns in the fourth, and Luka Doncic had them for dinner. Dallas hit five straight 3s in a two-and-a-half-minute stretch to turn a three-point deficit into an eight-point lead.

There were culprits all over the Wolves’ Perimeter defense. Edwards fell asleep as the low man had one possession and was slow to get out to the corner. Rivers got hung up while chasing his man and was late to closeout. Russell missed a rotation. Too easy for Doncic, who finished with 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

“I thought it was our game,” Rivers said. “I thought it was our game the whole game, and all it takes is a stint like that. It’s very frustrating.”

There may have been some confusion on defense while the Wolves toggled between schemes, but that has been an emphasis for Finch all season. He believes that the Wolves have to be diverse in their defensive approach to allow them to match up with a variety of opponents. So far, they have looked their best in the high wall, but there is still a timidity that comes with unfamiliarity.

“These are things we have to be able to do,” Finch said. “We have to be able to do several different things. And (Gobert) was good tonight.”

The Wolves dropped to 16-16 on the season. They haven’t been two games above .500 since they were 4-2 on Oct. 28. Now things get challenging. They start a four-game road trip on Friday in Boston (22-10) and also go to Miami (16-16), New Orleans (18-12) and Milwaukee (22-9).

Edwards, who had 23 points, five assists and four turnovers, appears on the cusp of making the leap. Rivers has found his shooting stroke and McDaniels is playing well on both ends. And the Wolves may be in 10th place in the Western Conference, but they are only two back of Sacramento for the sixth seed, which would get them out of the Play-In Tournament, and three back of Phoenix for the No. 4 seed and home court advantage in the first round.

For all the unevenness of incorporating Gobert, no one has run away from them. Had they made a few more shots on Wednesday for their fourth straight win, they would have been feeling much better about themselves. Gobert knows none of this has been easy for him or his teammates. But he likes the energy in the locker room as they continue to work through it.

“I’m really happy about the way we come in every day working, putting in the extra work,” he said. “And then when it’s game time, I’m really happy with the physicality, the competitiveness. I think that’s what’s going to take us as far as we can go.”

They won’t go anywhere unless they do it together.

