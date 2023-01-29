Ruddo Golf Invitational nets $15K for Beebe Oncology

The Michael A. Ruddo Foundation recently presented the Beebe Medical Foundation with a check for $15,000 from the proceeds of the Michael A. Ruddo Golf Invitational held May 6.

This annual tournament is held on the Friday before Mother’s Day at the Ocean City Golf Club in Berlin, Md.

The foundation was established in memory of Michael Ruddo, who received cancer treatment at Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center. The mission of the Ruddo Foundation is to raise funds for Beebe Oncology services in response to the excellent and compassionate care Ruddo and his family received while he was a patient.

This support allows the clinical teams at the Tunnell Cancer Center and South Coastal Cancer Center to continue to provide the same level of care and compassion they gave Ruddo during his treatment and will provide income in perpetuity to meet the continuing needs of future patients. Every year, Mike’s wife Mabel, her children and her grandchildren participate in playing and helping at the event.

“Beebe Healthcare and our Oncology services team are so honored by this great Legacy gift in Honor of Mike. It is so inspirational to see the commitment of his family every year to raise funds and awareness about supporting our local cancer centers here in Sussex County. Every year, members of Beebe’s leadership team look forward to playing in this golf outing and spending the day with the Ruddo family and supporters of Beebe,” said Tom Protack, Beebe Medical Foundation president. “As the Beebe expands its services and reach, more than ever we are going to need the continued support of great families like the Ruddo family and many, many others to meet the needs of our growing community.”

To learn more or donate, contact Beebe Medical Foundation at 302-644-2900 or go to beebemedicalfoundation.org.