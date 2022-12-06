Rubio about his NBA future: “I don’t have much left, two to three years”

By Eurohoops team/ [email protected]

Almost a year ago, Cleveland Cavalier’s playmaker Ricky Rubio suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee, but now his return is on the horizon. Talking on the El Reverso podcast, the Spaniard spoke about how he dealt with the injury and expectations for the future.

The Spaniard relieved one of the worst chapters of his career when in 2012, he had to face the same injury.

“I remember one day, when I arrived in El Masnou two weeks after having the operation, I was on crutches, and I didn’t know how to go down the stairs of my house. It was five in the morning, with the ‘jet lag,’ and I started to cry. Then my wife hugged me, and that was enough. I knew it would be hard, but I would have her by her side. And that has helped me a lot in hard timesRubio said.

He can’t wait to get back on the court but confessed that he doesn’t expect to play for too many more years in the NBA.

“To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” the MVP of the World Cup 2019 noted and expressed his desire to reach the NBA Finals with the Cavs. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona. In two-three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals“.

After starting his career in Juventud, Rubio was picked as a fifth pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was stashed in Barcelona for two seasons before joining the Minneapolis team. Six years later, he went to Utah Jazz, last played for Phoenix Suns, and briefly for Minnesota again, before heading to Cleveland on 3 August 2021.