Ruben Loftus-Cheek blown away by Casemiro’s equalizing goal for United

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek was blown away by Casemiro’s equalizing Manchester United goal at Stamford Bridge last night.

The 30-year-old scored a 94th minute header to cancel out Jorginho’s penalty seven minutes earlier to ensure the Red Devils extended our unbeaten record to six games across all competitions.

The former Real Madrid man met Luke Shaw’s cross to score his first goal for the twenty-time league champions, and the Brazilian’s passion and joy in rescuing a point for Erik ten Hag’s side was clear to see.

It was a striker’s finish from the five-time Champions League winner, and he grabbed the game by the scuff of the neck.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek blown away by Casemiro’s goal

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

With Raphael Varane coming off injured and Cristiano Ronaldo not forming part of the matchday squad, it was left to Casemiro to lead by example and drag United to a positive result from our former Los Blancos contingent.





The 65-time Brazil international oozes class, and if our number 18 can continue to chip in with priceless goals then arguably the world’s best defensive midfielder will add yet another devastating facet to his already impressive all-round game.

The South American serial Winner came up against Loftus-Cheek in the engine room in west London last night, and it’s safe to say that Casemiro has left an impression on the England international after coming up Trumps at the clutch moment.

Speaking to the club’s website after the game, Loftus-Cheek said: “It was just one of those games, but I thought we had it [the win], we were defending well and then to be honest I don’t know how Casemiro’s got the power on that header to send it up and down. It feels like a defeat.”

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

As well as Chelsea’s number 12, Christian Eriksen also praised Casemiro’s neck strength to get the ball up and over the outstretched Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Danish playmaker told the club’s website: “It was [a cracking header] – a very strong neck! [Smiles] A very strong neck to get the ball over there, a very nice goal.”

