RSM Classic payout: Adam Svensson’s first PGA Tour win nets nearly $1.5 million
Adam Svensson entered this week’s RSM Classic with three Korn Ferry Tour victories to his name.
His win Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club, his first of the PGA Tour variety, nearly quadrupled his winnings ($1.458 million) from those three KFT events combined ($396,000).
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Svensson and the rest of the players who made the cut at the RSM Classic:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Adam Svensson
|
500
|
1,458,000
|
2
|
Brian Harman
|
208
|
612,900
|
2
|
Callum Tarren
|
208
|
612,900
|
2
|
Sahith Theegala
|
208
|
612,900
|
5
|
Joel Dahmen
|
93
|
277,830
|
5
|
Cole Hammer
|
0
|
277,830
|
5
|
Seamus Power
|
93
|
277,830
|
5
|
Alex Smalley
|
93
|
277,830
|
5
|
Chris Stroud
|
93
|
277,830
|
10
|
Erik Barnes
|
65
|
188,325
|
10
|
Wyndham Clark
|
65
|
188,325
|
10
|
David Lingmerth
|
65
|
188,325
|
10
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
65
|
188,325
|
10
|
Robby Shelton
|
65
|
188,325
|
15
|
Will Gordon
|
50
|
127,575
|
15
|
Taylor Montgomery
|
50
|
127,575
|
15
|
Seung-Yul Noh
|
50
|
127,575
|
15
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
50
|
127,575
|
15
|
Greyson Sigg
|
50
|
127,575
|
15
|
JJ Spaun
|
50
|
127,575
|
21
|
Harry Higgs
|
37
|
76,646
|
21
|
Beau Hossler
|
37
|
76,646
|
21
|
Russell Knox
|
37
|
76,646
|
21
|
Danny Lee
|
37
|
76,646
|
21
|
Ben Martin
|
37
|
76,646
|
21
|
JT Poston
|
37
|
76,646
|
21
|
Andrew Putnam
|
37
|
76,646
|
21
|
Ben Taylor
|
37
|
76,646
|
29
|
Zac Blair
|
26
|
51,908
|
29
|
Harris English
|
26
|
51,908
|
29
|
Ben Griffin
|
26
|
51,908
|
29
|
Paul Haley II
|
26
|
51,908
|
29
|
Kevin Kisner
|
26
|
51,908
|
29
|
Justin Rose
|
26
|
51,908
|
35
|
Chris Gotterup
|
0
|
41,209
|
35
|
Michael Kim
|
20
|
41,209
|
35
|
Patton Kizzire
|
20
|
41,209
|
35
|
Kevin Streelman
|
20
|
41,209
|
39
|
Aaron Baddeley
|
15
|
32,805
|
39
|
Hayden Buckley
|
15
|
32,805
|
39
|
Eric Cole
|
15
|
32,805
|
39
|
Keith Mitchell
|
15
|
32,805
|
39
|
Henrik Norlander
|
15
|
32,805
|
39
|
Carl Yuan
|
15
|
32,805
|
45
|
Akshay Bhatia
|
0
|
27,135
|
46
|
Ryan Armour
|
9
|
21,749
|
46
|
Brice Garnett
|
9
|
21,749
|
46
|
Jim Herman
|
9
|
21,749
|
46
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
9
|
21,749
|
46
|
Denny McCarthy
|
9
|
21,749
|
46
|
Davis Riley
|
9
|
21,749
|
46
|
Kevin Roy
|
9
|
21,749
|
46
|
Dylan Wu
|
9
|
21,749
|
54
|
Jacob Bridgeman
|
0
|
18,630
|
54
|
Dean Burmester
|
6
|
18,630
|
54
|
Trevor Cone
|
6
|
18,630
|
54
|
Brent Grant
|
6
|
18,630
|
54
|
Scott Stallings
|
6
|
18,630
|
54
|
Martin Trainer
|
6
|
18,630
|
54
|
Brandon Wu
|
6
|
18,630
|
54
|
Kevin Yu
|
6
|
18,630
|
62
|
Tyson Alexander
|
5
|
17,820
|
62
|
Matthias Schwab
|
5
|
17,820
|
64
|
Joseph Bramlett
|
4
|
17,496
|
64
|
Doc Redman
|
4
|
17,496
|
66
|
Justin Suh
|
4
|
17,253
|
67
|
Zecheng Dou
|
4
|
17,010
|
67
|
Andrew Landry
|
4
|
17,010
|
69
|
MJ Daffue
|
3
|
16,767
.