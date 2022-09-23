RSL’s Herrera Buries Ridiculous Goal From Long Range Against Atlas

SANDY – Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera scored against Atlas FC on an Incredible Strike from RSL’s own half of the pitch during the first half of the friendly match.

RSL Hosted Atlas at America First Field on Thursday, September 22.

During the 17th minute of action, Herrera spotted that Atlas goalkeeper José Hernández was off his line and drilled a Strike from more than 60 yards away.

The shot sailed into the empty net.

Herrera’s Rocket of a shot gave Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.

Herrera entered the match having scored zero goals for RSL this season. In the club’s previous 26 matches, the defender recorded two assists on 15 shots, including three shots on target.

Real Salt Lake’s game against Atlas is broadcast on ESPN+.

