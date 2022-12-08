RPS Fine Arts Director, Kelly Williams, Looking To Use Art Education To Increase Academic Success

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Kelly Williams appointed new Director of Fine Arts for Revere Grades K-12.

Williams, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design, photography and communications, a Master’s Degree in Art Education, and an Education Specialist Degree (CAGS) in Leadership, has previously taught art for 15 years.

Kelly’s calling to be an art teacher began in high school in a Typography class. “It was that year that I realized college was actually a possibility for me. My drive to become a teacher rather than a graphic designer stemmed from the need to be the same inspiration to one student the way Mr. Harney was to me. That drive landed me at Lesley University realizing my calling was to be an art teacher.”

According to Williams, “The vision of the RPS Fine Arts Department is aimed to encourage understanding and appreciation for the visual and performing arts world by all RPS students through arts education that embodies equity, diversity, and inclusion. A department that celebrates all.”

“Since my first year teaching I have always dreamed of having a leadership position based in the Arts. During my education in leadership I focused on schools that used the arts as motivation and tools to teach all subjects and curriculum. Author and Educator Linda F. Nathan has been an inspiration since her days as the founding Headmaster at Boston Arts Academy.”

“I strongly believe that increasing arts education opportunities for all students can lead to increased academic success, while encouraging student confidence and bravery. Strong art education programming empowers students to express themselves and their emotions. Arts education provides tools to advocate, communicate and engage the community. Now more than ever students need the arts. It is my commitment and intent to lead and support RPS in growing our arts programs for all students in Revere. Revere is a very special place and the students here deserve nothing less than the chance to find success and happiness through the arts.”

The core responsibilities of the Director of Fine Arts is the development of curriculum, promotion of innovative instructional practices, and the coordination of the teaching and learning activities for fine arts programs, Collaborating and implementing the coordination of annual showcases of student art, music and theater , build and sustain coherent instrument and choral programs, comprehensive theater arts and art programs, and provide leadership to ensure that instructional strategies and materials meet the needs of Revere’s diverse student population, including but not limited to differences of ability, developmental level, gender, interest, race, ethnicity, and experience.

The Department has many exciting projects in the works. The new Citylab Innovation High School just held its first community art show. There will also be theater productions of Matilda at the Hill, Alice in Wonderland at the RMA, a theater show about Decades at SBA and the musical production of In the Heights to kick off the return of the Revere High School theater program. There will be a district wide art exhibit this spring featuring art work and performances from across our schools.

“Our visual and performing arts teachers work extremely hard and with this position being added they are able to focus on providing learning opportunities for our students through the arts without feeling alone. I plan to be there to support their student centered showcases and encourage them to do what they do best while increasing their resources and access to arts curriculum, professional development and programs.”

“You can follow @arts_rps on Instagram and Twitter for updates and postings. A successful arts program starts with community support. “Our department is extremely grateful for the support that has been shown this year so far. I am always looking for ways to connect and find artists in our community,” added Kelly.

Williams and her husband, Kevin, a Jamaica native, are the parents of three sons; Kayden 11, Kyan 8, and Kingston 5.