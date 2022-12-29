RPB’s Payton Reis Named To Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Teams

Payton Reis of Royal Palm Beach plays volleyball at Southern Connecticut State University.

Southern Connecticut State University volleyball player Payton Reis of Royal Palm Beach was recently named to the 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA).

The 2022 Academic All-District teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA — for each gender. Selection to the team was contingent on student-athletes appearing in 50 percent of their teams’ games and hosting a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.

Reis had a break-out season for the Owls, finishing third in points (247.5) and points per set (2.40). Reis totaled 192 kills for a 1.86 average and had a dominant season on defense with a team-best 86 blocks, including 23 solo blocks. Reis will complete her degree in sport management with a 3.57 GPA and will return to SCSU next season as she pursues her Master’s degree in the same discipline.

