RPB’s Payton Reis Named To Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Teams

Southern Connecticut State University volleyball player Payton Reis of Royal Palm Beach was recently named to the 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Volleyball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA).

The 2022 Academic All-District teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA — for each gender. Selection to the team was contingent on student-athletes appearing in 50 percent of their teams’ games and hosting a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.

Reis had a break-out season for the Owls, finishing third in points (247.5) and points per set (2.40). Reis totaled 192 kills for a 1.86 average and had a dominant season on defense with a team-best 86 blocks, including 23 solo blocks. Reis will complete her degree in sport management with a 3.57 GPA and will return to SCSU next season as she pursues her Master’s degree in the same discipline.