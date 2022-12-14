Royal Caribbean Group, Meyer Turku team has a climate-neutral ship goal

This commitment is intended to advance innovation, strengthen competitiveness and bolster the maritime industry’s ecosystem.

‘Our partners in Finland have helped us deliver some of the world’s most impressive and sustainable ships of their time, including our newest ship debuting in January 2024, Icon of the Seas,’ Royal Caribbean Group President/CEO Jason Liberty said. ‘This new partnership sets the stage for future Innovations and allows us and the maritime industry to continue Pursuing Sustainability at the highest level.’

The declaration was signed with representatives of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and Meyer Turku.

Elements of the declaration

Elements of the declaration include preparing a roadmap for the production of climate-neutral ships in Finland as part of the maritime industry’s green transition, and strengthening the innovation of Meyer Turku, Royal Caribbean Group and the maritime sector.

Further elements involve supporting Networking to curb economic challenges, develop new solutions and secure the long-term viability of the maritime industry.

The parties also aim to assemble a digital demonstration of a climate-neutral ship as part of the sustainable maritime industry development program of the Ministry of Labor and Economy.

Piloting and testing Innovations and new technologies on Royal Caribbean Group ships are among the plans, too.

Advances Royal Caribbean’s net-zero strategy

This partnership also Advances Royal Caribbean Group’s net-zero strategy to decarbonize its operations by 2050 and its near- and medium-term targets, including reducing carbon intensity by double digits by 2025 compared to 2019 and the introduction of a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.

The declaration follows Icon of the Seas’ recent float-out. It is set to become Royal Caribbean International’s most sustainable ship to date.

Advancing decarbonization goals and economic priorities

‘The Finnish maritime Ecosystem is built on the innovativeness, expertise and skills of the thousands of leading shipbuilders at Meyer Turku, and Icon of the Seas is the latest example of what can be built here in Finland,’ said Mika Lintilä, minister of economy affairs. ‘This new declaration will secure a future in which the maritime industry continues to make strides in our decarbonization goals and economic growth priorities for years to come.’

Three Icon ships and Mein Schiff 7

Royal Caribbean Group also has agreements with Meyer Turku to build the Unnamed second and third ships in the Icon class and Mein Schiff 7, currently under construction for TUI Cruises and with the Capability of using green methanol in the future.

‘While expertise and interdisciplinary collaboration will always be key to the success of shipbuilding, we recognize the need to continuously evolve and create strategies to reduce carbon emissions towards net zero,’ said Tim Meyer, CEO, Meyer Turku. ‘This commitment will set us up, as an industry, to innovate and adapt in how we design, build and operate ships. This challenge presents significant opportunities for the Finnish maritime industry to take the lead globally and bring to market new technologies and products.’