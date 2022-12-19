Roy Williams enjoying retirement HIS way

Legendary UNC basketball Coach Roy Williams is enjoying retirement, as he’s earned the right to do whatever he likes, whether you like it or not.

Since he Retired from coaching, Roy Williams has continued to be a presence not only at UNC basketball games but Athletic events of various sports for the University of North Carolina.

Williams is not doing it as a publicity stunt (as a certain Coach from down the road did for an entire season), but rather, he’s there because he loves North Carolina. At Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon, the former Tar Heels Coach waved off the camera, as he wasn’t looking to draw any sort of attention as simply a spectator.

Weirdly enough, people seem to always bring up his presence at UNC Sporting events.

Jeff Goodman took to Twitter to compare Williams' presence at games to Mike Krzyzewski's absence from Duke games.

Jeff Goodman took to Twitter to post this above tweet, one that felt like a dig towards Williams. He compared his situation to Mike Krzyzewski, noting that we haven’t seen the Blue Devils’ former Coach at any games thus far.

Later on, Goodman went on to say that it wasn’t a dig at either coach, but it did spark a lot of conversation on social media.

Seeing this, I just have one question to ask:

Why does anyone care what either coach does with their free time?

Krzyzewski clearly has no intention of being around at this point, and that’s fine.

I simply don’t get why people seem to be criticizing Williams for supporting the university that he’s loved for essentially his entire life.

Williams will forever be a Tar Heel. Just because he retired doesn’t mean that his passion for North Carolina changes. At 72-year-olds with a Hall of Fame resume, no one should question what Williams does with his free time.

If he wants to go support the UNC basketball program, with players that he recruited to the school, he should be able to ask no questions. Just ask Caleb Love, who high-fives his former Coach before each game, and he’ll tell you that having Williams there is important to him.

If he desires to go watch Courtney Banghart and the UNC Women’s basketball team compete, or go support another North Carolina program that is competing in any sport- that shouldn’t bother anyone.

This storyline is getting old. Roy Williams will always be an integral part of the University of North Carolina, and he has every right to go to any Sporting event that he chooses.

Roy Williams bleeds Carolina blue. Deal with it.



