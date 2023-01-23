Roy Keane: Bukayo Saka could play for Real Madrid

Bukayo Saka has hit new heights at Arsenal this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 19 league appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

Arsenal were dominant for large spells of Sunday’s game with rivals Manchester United and won 3-2 to move onto 50 points for the season.

Saka scored a superb second-half Strike from 25 yards out to give Arsenal the lead before United leveled just minutes later through defender Lisandro Martínez.

As the clock ticked down in North London on Sunday, striker Eddie Nketiah popped up with a late strike to seal the win for the home side inside a Bouncing Emirates Stadium.

Saka has been a joy to watch this season and the young winger has a deal with Arsenal until 30 June 2024, but he has also been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Keane: Saka can play at the top

Sky Sports pundit and former United Captain Roy Keane says Saka could play for any club in Europe – including Real Madrid.

“For such a young player he’s already had a lot of experience,” Keane said on Sky Sports in Sunday’s coverage of the pulsating affair at the Emirates.

“He’s already got his hands on a Trophy in the FA Cup, he’s had a big disappointment with England in terms of missing the penalty [in the European Championships final]. He got a lot of criticism for that, but he bounced back well, which shows you good signs.

“The key for the player himself is that he looks like he goes out and enjoys the game. He looks like a really nice lad away from the game which always helps but when he’s playing, he can beat a man.

“When you’re playing for the big clubs you need one or two players that can beat a man because that changes the picture in football matches. I like everything about him. I think he can go and play for any of the big clubs in Europe and play for them and I’m including Real Madrid in that. I think he’s that good. I think he’s fantastic. What a talent. I love watching him.”