Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission kicks off the year – Blue Ribbon News

2023 Arts in Education and Cultural Arts Grant Applications Accepted Now

ROWETT, TX (Dec. 2, 2022) The City of Rowlett Arts and Humanities Commission is charged by the City Council to encourage the development of, appreciation for, and participation in the arts and Humanities in the City of Rowlett. This can include (and has in the past) – the promotion of the performing arts, visual arts, literature, local culture and heritage, as well as the nurturing of local artists, performers, historians, writers, etc.

The commission is made up of citizens who come together annually to plan out programs for the upcoming year. Their work takes on many forms – all geared towards supporting the arts and humanities while making Rowlett an even better place to live.

Coming up in 2023!

Here are just a few of the programs planned for next year:

Young Artists Exhibit – Open to students in the Lake Ray Hubbard area, artists submit 2-D and/or 3-D works. Their works are judged by grade levels including a special needs category.

Writing Contest – Writers submit works that are reviewed by a panel of judges.

Photography Contest – Open to everyone in the Lake Ray Hubbard area. Photos must be taken within the City of Rowlett. Submissions are displayed annually in the city calendar.

Rowlett Sings – This singing contest culminates with an exciting performance event.

Apply Now!

Are you a teacher of the arts? Do you direct a fine arts group locally? If so, check out the grant program. The Commission provides monetary grants targeted to support the arts locally.

Cultural Arts Grant – This grant program supports the activities of Rowlett based cultural arts groups. The deadline for applying is December 16, 2022. For more information go to: https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/957/Cultural-Grants

Arts in Education Grant – Schools (private or public within Rowlett city limits) are invited to apply for a grant supporting the arts. The application deadline is January 20, 2023. For more information, go to: https://www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/958/Arts-in-Education-Projects

For up-to-date information and reminders, check out the Arts and Humanities Commission on the city website, our Facebook page and Instagram @RowlettArts. Please follow us!

Submitted by Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission.

