Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission announces photography contest winners – Blue Ribbon News
ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) People, Places & Things served as both the contest theme as well as the categories for judging in the Rowlett Arts and Humanities recent photography contest. To recognize the changing digital photography landscape, the Commission added a new category of Phone images. There were many terrific entries in each category.
After the Photographs were professionally judged, they were placed on display at the Rowlett Public Library. The winning Photographers will also be recognized at the Oct. 11th City Council meeting.
As with past years’ contests, many of the Photographs will also be seen in next year’s annual Arts & Humanities calendar.
Here is the rundown:
BEST OF SHOW
Jonathan Oliver
PEOPLE CATEGORY
1St Place – April Strick
2n.d Place – Jonathan Oliver
3rd Place – Christy Katzenberger
PLACES CATEGORY
1St Place – Jonathan Oliver
2n.d Place – Austin Sumner
3rd Place – Peter Drummond
THINGS CATEGORY
1St Place – April Strick
2n.d Place – Jonathan Oliver
3rd Place – Stella Hunter
PHONE ENTRY CATEGORY
1St Place – Stella Hunter
2n.d Place – Stacey Chadwick
3rd Place – Blake Howard
Thank you to our many participants and Congratulations to our winning photographers!
Submitted press release by Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission, edited for publication in Blue Ribbon News.