Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission announces photography contest winners – Blue Ribbon News

ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 26, 2022) People, Places & Things served as both the contest theme as well as the categories for judging in the Rowlett Arts and Humanities recent photography contest. To recognize the changing digital photography landscape, the Commission added a new category of Phone images. There were many terrific entries in each category.

After the Photographs were professionally judged, they were placed on display at the Rowlett Public Library. The winning Photographers will also be recognized at the Oct. 11th City Council meeting.

As with past years’ contests, many of the Photographs will also be seen in next year’s annual Arts & Humanities calendar.

Here is the rundown:

BEST OF SHOW

Jonathan Oliver

PEOPLE CATEGORY

1St Place – April Strick

2n.d Place – Jonathan Oliver

3rd Place – Christy Katzenberger

PLACES CATEGORY

1St Place – Jonathan Oliver

2n.d Place – Austin Sumner

3rd Place – Peter Drummond

THINGS CATEGORY

1St Place – April Strick

2n.d Place – Jonathan Oliver

3rd Place – Stella Hunter

PHONE ENTRY CATEGORY

1St Place – Stella Hunter

2n.d Place – Stacey Chadwick

3rd Place – Blake Howard

Thank you to our many participants and Congratulations to our winning photographers!

Submitted press release by Rowlett Arts & Humanities Commission, edited for publication in Blue Ribbon News.

