Rowe’s Late Goal Helps Bears Tie Against CN

HICKORY, NC – Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer got a goal late from Harry Rowe to salvage a 1-1 tie with No. 13 Carson-Newman on Saturday night in Hickory. Juan Hoyos and Oliver Gardner Assisted on Rowe’s goal as the Bears scored in the 85th minute to tie the game.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP

Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (7-3-1, 4-3 SAC), #13 Carson-Newman (6-1-4, 4-0-3 SAC)

Location: Hickory, NC | Moretz Sports Athletic Campus

STATS AND INFO

Lenoir-Rhyne outshot the Eagles 8-2 in the first half, but the period would end scoreless.

The Bears had a great chance at the end of the half but Dani Fernandez’s header went just wide.

header went just wide. The Bears had the upper hand in Corners in the first 45 minutes, taking four to CN’s one.

The visitors netted the first goal of the game in the 52nd minute when Harry Whitehead found the back of the net from a ball by Tim Vercelli.

LR had another great opportunity minutes later but Adrian Martina missed an open net.

missed an open net. LR finally broke through in the 85th minute after the ball was pinballed around the box. Rowe tapped it slowly past the goalkeeper and just inside the right post for the goal.

LR out-shot CN 12-5 in the second half and 20-9 overall.

Darrin de Meza made eight saves for the Eagles, and Juan Basabe made three saves for the Bears.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

The Bears have not lost to Carson-Newman since 2017.

CN’s 2017 win in Jefferson City is the only time the Eagles have beaten the Bears in the last seven years.

Rowe’s goal was the second of his season, and the second assist each for Hoyos and Gardner.

Carson-Newman has now tied five times this year.

This is LR’s second tie of the season. The Bears also tied No. 3 Nova Southeastern back on Sep. 1.

UP NEXT: The Bears return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Coker for a 7 pm kick.