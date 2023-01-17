Rowan’s Noel, Rutgers-Camden’s Downs Earn NJAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s basketball Weekly honors for the week ending Jan. 15.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JA’ZERE NOEL • Rowan University

Junior • Forward • Woodbury, NJ/Woodbury

Noel collects his second NJAC Player of the Week Honor of the year after leading Rowan to two more wins to push the Profs’ conference record to 9-0. Noel averaged 25.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in the Profs’ two wins last week, while hitting 21-for-31 from the field (67.7 pct). He notched his third double-double of the season with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the 109-103 win at Montclair State, as he made 11-of-16 field goals. The junior forward then scored 27 points, while hitting 10-of-15 field goal attempts, in the 76-66 win at Rutgers-Newark. Noel currently leads the NJAC in overall scoring (21.1 ppg) and is third in conference-only rebounding (7.4 rpg).

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

CAMERON DOWNS • Rutgers-Camden

Freshman • Forward • Pemberton, NJ/Pemberton Township

Downs earns his second NJAC Rookie of the Week Honor after leading Rutgers-Camden to its first conference win of the season. He poured in 22.5 points per game along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 63 percent overall from the floor (12-19). He dropped in 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting with three rebounds and two steals in a setback to NJCU. He was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Downs followed up with 24 points on 6-for-8 shooting along with 10-of-14 at the Charity stripe as the Scarlet Raptors defeated William Paterson. Downs leads all NJAC Rookies and is sixth overall in conference-only scoring (16.4 ppg) and is second among all NJAC players with an impressive 56.3 percent field goal percentage.