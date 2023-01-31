Rowan’s Noel, Ramapo’s Barlow Earn NJAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s basketball Weekly honors for the week ending Jan. 29.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JA’ZERE NOEL • Rowan University

Junior • Forward • Woodbury, NJ/Woodbury

Noel earns NJAC Player of the Week honors for the third time this season as he averaged 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in the Profs’ 2-0 week, while converting 48.4 percent (16-for-33) from the field. The junior scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in the 83-65 win over TCNJ and followed that with 17 points and eight rebounds in the 97-66 win at Ramapo. He is currently atop the NJAC in scoring with his average of 20.6 points. The junior forward is also hitting 51.2 percent from the field and grabbing 7.0 rebounds per game.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

ELIJAH BARLOW • Ramapo College

Freshman • Guard • Plainfield, NJ/St. Joseph Metuchen

Barlow collects his second NJAC Rookie of the Week Honor after a solid week that saw the Roadrunners split a pair of conference contests. He averaged 11.0 points along with 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, and hit double figures in both games. He went 4-for-8, including 3-for-4 from long range, to go with four assists, four rebounds, and a steal in Ramapo’s 76-63 win over Kean. They followed up with 10 points in a tough loss to first place Rowan on Saturday. In his Rookie season, Barlow is chipping in 7.8 points and 2.3 rebounds a game.