Rowan’s Noel, Montclair State’s Abdullah Earn NJAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s basketball Weekly honors for the week ending Nov. 20.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

JA’ZERE NOEL • Rowan University

Junior • Forward • Woodbury, NJ/Woodbury

Noel was named NJAC Player of the Week for his outstanding week as Rowan split a pair of tough contests. He was explosive from the field, shooting 67 percent overall and averaging 27.0 points and 7.5 rebounds. They added three blocks, three assists, and a pair of steals. Noel went 11-for-16 en route to a season-high 33 points in a last-second loss to Marymount. They added three blocks and a steal. They followed up a 9-for-14 outing for 21 points along with eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal in an 80-55 win over Wesleyan (CT). Noel is currently leading the NJAC in scoring with 24.0 points per game and ranks seventh with 6.3 rebounds per game.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

SAMAR ABDULLAH • Montclair State University

Freshman • Guard • South Plainfield, NJ/St. Thomas Aquinas

Abdullah becomes the second Red Hawk to earn NJAC Rookie of the Week honors after a strong outing in Montclair State’s 88-72 win over Marywood in the Lone game of the week. He was flawless on the night, going 4-for-4 from the field (including 3-for-3 from long range) and 2-for-2 at the charity stripe en route to 13 points. He also dished four assists and pulled down a rebound in 15 minutes of reserve action. The win pushed MSU to 3-0 heading into NJAC play this week. Abdullah has chipped in 7.3 points per game on 58.3 percent shooting (71.4 percent from three) in his first three Collegiate games.