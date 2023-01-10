Rowan’s Dickerson, Ramapo’s Barlow Earn NJAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s basketball Weekly honors for the week ending Jan. 8.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

CONNOR DICKERSON • Rowan University

Senior • Guard • Marlton, NJ/Moorestown

Dickerson has been named the NJAC Player of the Week after he helped the Profs to a pair of wins last week which gave them sole possession of first place. The senior guard averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in the two victories, while connecting on 71 percent of his field goal attempts (10-for-14), all five 3-point attempts and shooting 82 percent (14-for- 17) from the foul line. Dickerson scored 22 points and hit four threes in the 82-73 win over NJCU, while connecting on 5-of-7 field goal attempts and 8-for-10 from the foul line. They followed that with 17 points in the 87-70 win over previously undefeated Kean that gave Rowan first place in the NJAC. The senior again connected on 5-of-7 shots from the field and made 6-of-7 free throws in the win. Dickerson is averaging a career-best 12.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season, while converting 55.7 from the field and 58.3 from three-point range.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

ELIJAH BARLOW • Ramapo College

Freshman • Guard • Plainfield, NJ/St. Joseph Metuchen

Barlow earns NJAC Rookie of the Week honors after leading Ramapo to a 1-1 week in conference action. He averaged 18.0 points and a pair of rebounds, while shooting 64 percent overall (14-22) and 50 percent from three (5-10). He posted 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and added two assists and a steal in a setback to Montclair State. He followed up with a career-high 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting (3-6 3FG) in a home win over Rutgers-Camden. Barlow is chipping in 7.8 points in 22.4 minutes per game of reserve action.