Route 3 Art Trail tour Highlights local arts and crafts makers from Concord to Boscawen

The Route 3 Art Trail tour is a driving art tour of local art and craft. On Saturday, November 5 from 10 am to 3 pm, stop at the tour’s ten locations from Concord, through Penacook and up to Boscawen. Enjoy a holiday art & craft showcase, open studios, art and craft demonstrations, a free raffle and other goodies all along the trail.

The tour is designed to encourage people to participate in and enjoy local art, artists and creative New Hampshire businesses along the Route 3 corridor. Start on either end of the tour and make a day of it.

Twiggs Gallery’s (254 King Street, Boscawen) annual holiday art fair, Sleighbell Studio, will open for the season with a variety of locally made fine art and craft affordably priced for holiday gift giving. Refreshments will be served.

Spriggs Shoppelocated within Twiggs Gallery, has a variety of fun gifts and cards as well as calligraphy art from artist and owner Adele Sanborn.

Gadzooks Glass: (232 King Street, Boscawen) Glass artist Karen Mehos will open her studio Gadzooks Glass. Mehos crafts fused glass art to decorate the home by taking pieces of colored glass and melting them together at very high temperatures. She creates an array of objects such as; small ornaments, night lights, votive holders, platters and large bowls. Weather permitting, a demonstration will be ongoing in the studio. She will have a retail shop set up inside her house.

Susan Douglass (231 King Street, Boscawen) will have a tent set up outside her home to showcase the fun sculptures and whimsical items she creates for the home and garden. Everything is made from upcycled objects such as vintage teacups, glass, plates, platters and more!

Chadwick Hill Rustic Furniture: Furniture craftsman Doug Egounis (187 King Street, Boscawen) creates log furniture made from a variety of wood such as black birch, white birch, maple and pine. He hand cuts and bark strips the wood by himself. He will be working during the tour so people can see his process.

Marshall’s Florist & Gifts (151 King Street, Boscawen) is a third-generation, full-service florist featuring New Hampshire-made gifts, fresh, dried and silk arrangements, and dish gardens. Stop by to say hello and watch the florist at work designing beautiful fresh flower arrangements.

Bittersweet Fabric Shop (8 Cottage Street, Boscawen) is a local sewing machine shop that sells, maintains and repairs Janome, Elna, and vintage sewing machines. They also offer quality quilting fabric, thread and sewing notions. During the tour, they will be offering demos on any and all of the machines in the shop for sale.

There are even more interesting stops along the art trail in Penacook and down into Concord.

Artist Melanie Deshaies will open her Front Room Art Studio (50 Tanner Street, Penacook) for the tour. She is a watercolorist who also dabbles in photography, pen & ink drawings as well as ceramics. She will have some drawings and paintings of various sizes and subjects as well as some smaller Pottery pieces in the studio.

Jewelry artist Jo Shields and spoon maker Lee Scheffey (Lee Spoons, 5 Steeple View, Penacook) will be joining together in Jo Shield’s Penacook studio for the tour. Jo is a mixed-metal jeweler who incorporates recycled objects into her work. Lee is a spoon maker and woodworker who will be demonstrating their craft during the tour.

The Wild Bean (316 Village Street, Penacook) sells locally made natural body care products such as lotions, sprays, soap, body butter along with herbs, flowers, and plants.

Artist Monica Cote (48 Woodbine Avenue, Concord) is primarily a plein air painter. She loves capturing the view while in the elements. She also enjoys painting portraits and animals from observation or from photos. Connecting with and honoring her subject matter brings her immense joy.

To get a map of the tour and additional details, go to route3arttrail.com for more information.