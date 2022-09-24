ROUNDUP: Westmoreland-Oriskany, New Hartford, RFA, Frankfort-Schuyler, VVS soccer and more

The 8-1 win for the Westmoreland-Oriskany boys soccer team at Clinton Thursday was head Coach Gil Palladino’s 400th in his varsity career. Palladino coached at Clinton from 1986-2014.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Jack Tamburino, who had a hat trick and assisted on three other goals. Anthong Sawanec scored twice and had an assist. Tyler Szarek had a goal and two assists. Nick Hays scored and had an assist. Tyler Tamburino also scored. Matt Kernan had one assist.

The Bulldogs led 4-0 at the half. In goal for Westmoreland-Oriskany, David Cronauer made 10 saves. The goal against the Bulldogs was an own goal.

Clinton’s goalies split time, with Landon Stilz and Mike King each making eight saves.

Westmoreland-Oriskany, 7-1, visits Hamilton for a non-league game at 6 pm Monday.

Clinton, 2-5, hosts Center State Conference foe Adirondack at 10 am today.

Spartans edge Black Knights

The New Hartford boys soccer team defeated visiting Rome Free Academy 1-0 in the Tri-Valley League Thursday.

Noah Partenza scored the game’s lone goal on an assist from Chase Giambrone.

Chris Suriano stopped all five shots he faced in goal for the Spartans. RFA goalkeeper Matt McCormick made three saves.

New Hartford hosts Vernon-Verona-Sherrill at 5:30 pm Thursday in the TVL.

RFA hosts Jamesville-Dewitt at 2 pm today in non-league play.

Sauquoit plays Cooperstown to a scoreless draw

The Sauquoit Valley boys soccer team plays Cooperstown to a scoreless draw at home on Thursday in the Center State.

Sauquoit goalkeeper Alex Prichard stopped all 17 shots he faced over the course of regulation and both halves of overtime.

Charlie Lambert of Cooperstown made four saves.

Sauquoit plays at Herkimer at 11 am today in the league.

Herkimer edged out by Frankfort-Schuyler

Roman Harrod scored and Assisted on a goal by Daniel Shmat as Frankfort-Schuyler won 2-1 over visiting Herkimer in boys soccer Thursday in the Center State.

Braydon Matos made five saves in goal to earn the win.

Herkimer’s Jayden Crandall had 13 saves.

Kyle Carney scored the Magicians’ Lone goal.

Frankfort-Schuyler plays at Waterville at 11 am today in the league.

Herkimer hosts Sauquoit Valley at 11 am today in the league.

Kiser involved in seven goals in VVS win

Laiken Kiser had three goals and four assists in Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s 8-1 girls soccer win at home over Oneida in the TVL Thursday.

Anna Petersen scored twice and had an assist while Julia Carter scored twice for the Red Devils. Sofia Sherwood had the team’s other goal. Ella Cenname had an assist.

Emma Dam made five saves for VVS.

Statistics for Oneida were not submitted.

VVS hosts Holland Patent at 6 pm Tuesday in the league.

Oneida visits Canastota for an 11 am game today in non-league play.