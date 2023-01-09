Roundup: Town Clean-up, Malloy Arts Lecture …

Two years ago, several residents met at Longshore to pick up trash.

They started at the lower parking lot by the Saugatuck River, and worked all the way to the end of the exit at Compo Road South.

Since then, they met almost every weekend — weather permitting — heading into spring. There was always an area of ​​town that needed cleaning.

Yesterday morning, they got together for the first time since late spring. Their target: the Greens Farms train station.

Thanks go to the group for their quiet, steady and very important work: Andrew Colabella, Skip and Kathleen Fazio, Brendan and Laura Mulcahy and their sons Declan and Finn, Ifeseyi Gayle, Matt Almansi and Lili Tucker. Other regulars include Deej and Deborah Webb.

Tons of trash at the train station.

Reservations are open for next month’s Westport Library Malloy Lecture in the Arts guest speaker.

Richard Butler takes the stage on February 28 (7 pm, Trefz Forum and Zoom). The British painter and musician is best known as the singer and founder of the Psychedelic Furs. They created the artwork for their early gigs, and had a strong influence on the album art and visual presentation of the band.

After the band took a hiatus in the early 90s, he returned to his first love. He’s since found a balance between art and music. Butler released a Solo album in 2006, and in 2020 put out the first new Psychedelic Furs album in nearly 30 years.

Meanwhile, his paintings have been exhibited in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Berlin and throughout the world.

Butler will be joined in conversation with Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club Drummer Chris Frantz, an area resident and longtime Library supporter. In 2020 he released a new book, “Remain In Love.”

Click here for reserved seating. There will also be a livestream of the show, and a recording will be available for viewing afterward.

Click here for more information. A second Malloy Lecture in the Arts will be announced later this year.

Richard Butler

Jo Shields describes today’s “Westport … Naturally” photo:

“I think it’s only a Wolf moon when it’s full. This one is a Waning Gibbous so we are past full, but it is Spectacular nonetheless.

“A few cars have come and gone at Compo Beach to catch pictures too, on this very Chilly (Sunday) night. One car’s headlights Illuminated the sand. I liked it, and click!”

(Photo/Jo Shields)

And finally… in Honor of the great clean-up job being done all around town, by concerned citizens (see story above):