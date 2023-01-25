ROUNDUP: Sierra in mix for VOL boys soccer crown after blanking Kimball

It’s now a three-team race for the Valley Oak League boys soccer championship following Sierra’s commanding 4-0 win over visiting Kimball on Tuesday.

Three regular-season matches remain, and the Timberwolves’ next one at East Union is a biggie. Their result against Kimball (6-1-0 VOL, 9-2-0 overall) places EU in a first-place tie, while the T’wolves (5-2-0, 8-6-0) are a game back of both.

Three weeks ago, the Jaguars got the better of Sierra, 2-0. Jorge Reyes scored twice in the rematch, capping the brace with a second-half penalty kick. The Timberwolves took a 3-0 Halftime lead.

Wingsem Zingkhai added a goal and an assist. Diego Lopez opened the scoring, and Paul Barrios contributed an assist. Goalkeeper Aiden Dolin-Lira kept the sheet clean with eight saves, including one on a second-half PK.

Sierra finished with a 10-9 edge in shot attempts. The Timberwolves play at East Union on Thursday.

East Union 7, Oakdale 1

Erardo Pelayo amassed three goals and an assist, as the Lancers (6-1-0 VOL, 18-5-1 overall) rolled at Dino Cunial Field.

Gio Perez pumped in two goals and an assist. Anthony Sy added a goal and an assist. Chris Chaparro scored once, Preston Avila assisted two and Luis Bucip contributed an assist.

East Union’s JV won, 7-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ripon 5, Hughson 0

Ellena Parenti-Gomez had three saves, as Ripon (4-0, 13-4-2 overall) stretched its streak of Trans-Valley League shutouts to four Tuesday at Mary Grogan Park in Modesto.

Ariana Daniels scored in the 19th and 55th minutes and provided the assist for Leilani Torres’ first varsity goal in the 73rd.

Katie Martin netted a goal and an assist. Makenna Pokorny cashed in on a direct kick in the 29th minute to give the Indians a 3-0 Halftime lead. Kaiya Kroutil chimed in with a pair of assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lathrop 42, Pacheco 29

The Spartans (8-0, 16-6 overall) picked up another important win in their quest for the Western Athletic Conference title.

Host Pacheco (5-4, 14-9) gave them some trouble at the start with its defensive pressure and led 6-4 after the first period. Lathrop countered by attacking the paint or layups and mid-range jumpers. The Spartans seized the lead and were up 17-13 at halftime before slowly inching away from there.

“I love the way we’re responding when someone is getting in our face and challenging us,” Lathrop Coach Dwayne Davis said.

Sanah Sunner led the way with 15 points. Alaba Olaleye and Tatiana Lowery scored eight apiece.

Manteca 59, Central Catholic 39

With four key players out with injuries, Brooke Agdoma helped pick up the slack for the host Buffaloes (4-2, 15-6 overall) in the Valley Oak League tilt. She finished with 15 points.

“With a slim bench at the moment, I’m very happy with how our reserves came in and stepped and were able to lead the way tonight,” Manteca Coach Oscar Calix said. “Everybody kept the same energy and played uptempo.”

Ripon 34, Hilmar 31

The Indians (4-3 TVL, 10-11 overall) overcame a slow start and a 21-point outburst from Emily Cogswell to notch their third consecutive win.

Hilmar (2-5, 9-11) broke out to a 12-5 lead but could not score double figures in each of the last three quarters. Ripon took am 18-16 advantage into halftime.

Kailee Inderbitzin paced the Indians with 13 points, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Shayla McKeon added six points and nine rebounds, and Emily Sesser had six points and eight rebounds.

JV girls basketball

Lathrop 34, Pacheco 31

Lathrop (6-2 WAC) limited the Panthers to two points in the first quarter, but it was a nip-and-tuck affair all game.

Osen Ughiyobo fired a team-high 14 points, while Kaitlyn Hedman added seven.

Ripon 40, Hilmar 24

The Indians improved to 4-3 in the TVL and 9-5 overall behind Chloe Lautenslager’s 11 points.

Danika Escola and Leila Sanchez chipped in eight points apiece.

JV girls soccer

Ripon 7, Hughson 0

Rylee Agbayani recorded a hat trick, and Gia Grewal added a brace in Ripon’s TVL rout.

Maddy Reedy and Kyla Agbayani scored once each.

Frosh girls soccer

Ripon 9, Ceres 0

Claire Genasci and Nakayla Winfrey amassed four goals apiece. Clara Schoolland contributed a goal.

Frosh girls basketball

Lathrop 35, Pacheco 28

An 8-0 shutout in the third quarter gave the Spartans the separation they needed.

Tatianna Lopez and Kriselle Matela led the charge with 11 and 10 points, respectively.