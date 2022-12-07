ROUNDUP: Second-half barrage catapults Sierra girls soccer to win over Franklin

Sierra’s girls soccer team broke away with five goals in the second half to soar past Franklin on the road 6-0 Tuesday.

Lindsey Rose produced a hat trick for the Timberwolves (2-1). Sutton Denny, Alani Mullenix and Sarai Villalobos scored one each.

Providing two assists apiece were Hailey Cruz and Presley Perez. Payton Abrew and Denny contributed one piece. Goalie Annika Beall collected nine saves.

East Union 4, Pitman 2

The Lancers (3-3) pulled away from the back-and-forth battle with two goals in the second half at Dino Cunial Field.

Chelsea Keathley accounted for two goals, while Jenna Campbell and Tallon Cervantez each had a goal and an assist.

Campbell broke the tie with a header, and Keathley put away the insurance goal with a chip shot.

Ripon 3, Sonora 1

Olivia Maragos netted a pair of second-half goals in Sonora, one off a header and another on a Solo Breakaway through four defenders.

Ariana Daniels opened the scoring in the ninth minute, finishing a cross from Katie Martin. Jaydin Kroutil Assisted Maragos’ first goal with a corner kick.

Goalkeeper Ellena Parenti-Gomez finished with four saves, as Ripon improved to 5-2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lathrop 51, West 20

Alaba Olaleye accumulated 10 points, 15 rebounds and four steals, helping Lathrop (3-2) make easy work of visiting West.

Sanah Sunner added 15 points, while Tatiana Lowery had 10. Ten of 12 Spartans contributed to the scoring.

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Union 62, Chavez 44

Chavez was limited to just 12 points in the first half, as the Lancers (5-2) charged to an easy win.

Dylan Lee paced them with 23 points, Alex Cuevas produced 15 and Leland Crabb had eight.

JV girls soccer

Sierra 10, Franklin 1

Leslie Reyes, Haley Gama and Elizabeth Neuer each scored a brace in the non-league blowout. Katie Machado, Anayla McDonald, Peyton Duarte and Jessica Miranda contributed one each.

Assists came from Mele Sanchez, Deborah Villalobos, Gama and McDonald.

JV girls basketball

Lathrop 28, West 16

Only two points were scored in the fourth half, both by host Lathrop. The Spartans limited the visiting Wolf Pack to just four points in the second half.

Nishitha Kadiyala helped spark Lathrop’s 15-point third quarter by scoring all six of her points in the period. Osen Ugbiyobo and Kirat Sidhu each tallied eight points.