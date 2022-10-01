ROUNDUP: Sauquoit shuts out Waterville; soccer, field hockey and more

Sauquoit Valley had goals from five players in a 5-0 girls soccer win at home over Waterville in the Center State Conference Thursday.

Emma Yerman scored and had an assist. Also scoring a goal each were Kaitlyn Corr, Addison Lazarek, Olivia Kalil and Kamryn Yerman.

Jadyn Land stopped the Lone shot on goal she faced in the net to earn the win.

Waterville goalie Kayle Roberts had 16 saves.

Sauquoit hosts Clinton at 1:30 pm today in non-league play.

Waterville hosts Sherburne-Earlville at 6 pm Wednesday in the league.

New Hartford girls soccer rolls on

The New Hartford girls soccer unbeaten streak stretched to 48 with a 5-0 win at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Thursday in the Tri-Valley League.

The Spartans ran out to a 4-0 Halftime lead. Alex Volo had a hat trick. Anna Rayhill scored and had two assists. Olivia Vitullo had a goal as well. Talia Vitullo and Kacey Richards had an assist each.

In goal for New Hartford, Savannah Cole had one save in the first half then gave way to Abby O’Connor, who made a save in the second half.

Emma Dam had 10 saves and Grace Maranville had four in split time in goal for the Red Devils.

New Hartford is now 10-0-1 (9-0 in the league) and will play at Whitesboro at 4:30 pm Wednesday in the league.

VVS hosts Central Valley Academy at noon today in the league.

Clinton girls soccer wins big

Paige Luke scored twice and the Clinton girls soccer team won 5-1 at Utica Academy of Science Thursday in the Center State Conference.

Ava Alteri scored and had an assist for the Warriors. Abby Hemstrought and Hannah Miller also scored. Lydia DeTraglia had two assists and teammates Isla Langsdorf and Chelsea Lopata had one each.

Gigi Pinto had one save and Deanna Heintz had no saves in goal for Clinton in split time.

Utica goalkeeper Zaria Spratt had 25 saves.

Clinton plays at Sauquoit Valley at 1:30 pm today in the league.

UAS plays at Richfield Springs at 1:30 pm today in the league.

RFA wins despite being outshot

The Rome Free Academy girls soccer team was outshot 17 to 12 but managed a 2-1 win at home Thursday against TVL foe Central Valley Academy.

Nicolina Lokker had a goal and Assisted on the goal by Brynn Furbeck for RFA.

In net, Miranda McCormick made 16 stops for the Black Knights.

Megan Canipe scored for CVA and Hailey Looman made 10 saves.

RFA hosts Baldwinsville at noon today in non-league play.

CVA plays at VVS at noon today in the league.

HP blanks Liverpool

The Holland Patent field hockey team scored a pair of first half goals in a 2-0 win at home over Liverpool Thursday.

Zoe Kelly scored one goal and assisted on the other, which was scored by Madison Oliver.

Lily Boris made two saves in goal for HP.

Liverpool’s Ariana Webber had seven saves.

HP improves to 7-3 and played at Oneida in the Tri-Valley League today.

Results were not available at press time.

Dutcher’s hat trick gets Whitesboro the win

Jesse Dutcher scored three times in the Whitesboro boys soccer team’s 4-1 win at Holland Patent Thursday in the TVL.

Matt Mues also scored for the Warriors. Kyle Little had two assists and Xavier Pawlowski, Daschel Smith and Mason Burge each had one.

Devin Trevisani stopped two shots in the net for Whitesboro.

Statistics for HP were not provided.

Whitesboro hosts Jamesville-DeWitt at 2 pm today in non-league play.

HP hosts non-league opponent Lowville at 10 am today.

Westmo modified wins in OT

The Westmoreland girls modified soccer team won 2-1 at Little Falls in overtime Thursday.

Isabella Smith scored both goals for the Bulldogs. She scored with five minutes left in regulation then again early in the second half of overtime. Julianna Otis had an assist on the game winner.