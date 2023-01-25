ROUNDUP: Oriskany holds off Poland in girls hoops; Whitesboro volleyball sweeps Oneida

The Oriskany girls basketball team led visiting Poland by 10 heading into the fourth quarter then held on for a 51-50 win Monday in the Center State Conference. The win evened out the season Matchup at a game apiece and was Poland’s second loss in 14 games this season.

Jordan Coleman led Oriskany with 20 points and added six rebounds. Lani Roberts and Kaelyn Fabbio both scored six points and grabbed five rebounds. Megan Wright had five points and eight rebounds.

For Poland, Logan Cookinham had 23 points and 10 boards for a double-double. Sydney Tabor added nine points and eight rebounds. Maddison Haver had eight points and eight boards.

Oriskany (9-6) hosts Hamilton at 7 pm Thursday in the league.

Poland (12-2) plays a non-league game at Camden at 6:30 pm Thursday.

Whitesboro volleyball sweeps Oneida

The Whitesboro girls volleyball team won all three sets at Oneida in the Tri-Valley League Monday.

The Warriors won the sets 25-11, 25-16 and 25-23.

Whitesboro’s Kylee Decarr had 11 kills, 12 digs and four aces for Whitesboro. Eva Quakenbush had nine kills and two digs. Riley Collis had eight kills, four digs and four aces. Tessa Nash had 28 assists, four aces and two digs.

For Oneida, Saige Meehan had 11 kills. Ella McKay had 12 assists, three kills and four digs.

Whitesboro (10-2) hosts Thomas R. Proctor High School at 7 pm Monday in the league.

Oneida (6-8) hosts Camden at 6:30 pm Monday in the TVL.