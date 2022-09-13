Roundup: OPRF soccer suffers first defeats of the season

After starting the season 5-0, the Oak Park and River Forest High School boys soccer team had a challenging week.

It began Sept. 6 as the host Huskies fell to Defending IHSA Class 3A Champion York 2-1. Junior Easton Bogard tallied OPRF’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the 47th minute.

OPRF then participated in the BodyArmor Series Showdown in Schaumburg during the weekend. After blanking Waukegan 3-0 on Sept. 10 in an Alpha Bracket quarterfinal, the Huskies and Naperville Central saw their semifinal Sept. 11 decided by penalty kicks after battling to a 2-2 tie. Bryce Richards scored and Assisted on Colin Hayes’ goal for OPRF (6-2) during regulation.

Bogard, Richards, and Jadyn Hsieh-Bailey each scored during penalty kicks, but it wasn’t enough as the Redhawks were perfect with all five shots and prevailed 5-3 to advance to the Alpha title match.

Also in the Alpha Bracket, Fenwick made a strong showing against Lyons Township, Chicagoland Soccer’s top-ranked team on Sept. 10, but the Friars fell 1-0.

Earlier in the week, Fenwick (5-3) notched a pair of victories. Frank Felice scored twice and Evan Hickman added a goal and an assist as the Friars knocked off visiting Francis Parker 4-3 on Sept. 6.

Then on Sept. 8, Fenwick routed Providence Catholic 8-0. Felice had a goal and three assists and Jake Brecknock and Ian Martinello each added a goal and an assist.

Girls cross country

The Trinity High School cross-country team had a credible showing at the First to the Finish Invitational in Peoria on Sept. 10, placing 12th out of 47 IHSA Class 2A schools with 376 points.

The Blazers had four individuals among the top 100. Freshman Molly McGreal was Trinity’s leading runner, placing 58th in a time of 19 minutes, 56.3 seconds. Her sister Amanda, a senior, was 62nd with a time of 19:59.1. Senior Ella Miller was 64th (20:02.9) and senior Jasmine Arzuaga 73rd (20:14).

On Sept. 7, Trinity placed third with 76 points at the St. Patrick Invitational. Junior Myla Roy (5th, 23:08.1) and senior Alexa Gonzalez (6th, 24:10) were the Blazers’ top runners.