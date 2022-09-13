Roundup: OPRF soccer suffers first defeats of the season

After starting the season 5-0, the Oak Park and River Forest High School boys soccer team had a challenging week.

It began Sept. 6 as the host Huskies fell to Defending IHSA Class 3A Champion York 2-1. Junior Easton Bogard tallied OPRF’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the 47th minute.

OPRF then participated in the BodyArmor Series Showdown in Schaumburg during the weekend. After blanking Waukegan 3-0 on Sept. 10 in an Alpha Bracket quarterfinal, the Huskies and Naperville Central saw their semifinal Sept. 11 decided by penalty kicks after battling to a 2-2 tie. Bryce Richards scored and Assisted on Colin Hayes’ goal for OPRF (6-2) during regulation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button