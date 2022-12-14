ROUNDUP: New Hartford sweeps Holland Patent in girls volleyball; Whitesboro wins

Elise Courto had 11 kills to power the New Hartford girls volleyball team past visiting Holland Patent Monday in the Tri-Valley League.

The Spartans won the sets 25-12, 25-8 and 25-18.

Courto also had nine digs. Teammate Makenzie Desmarais had nine kills, 10 aces and three digs. Abby O’Connor dished out 29 assists and had three kills and two digs.

HP’s Isabella Makarchuk had two kills, two blocks, two aces and two digs. Brianna Mullins had seven digs.

New Hartford plays at DeRuyter at 7 tonight in non-league play.

HP hosts Vernon-Verona-Sherrill at 7 Tonight in the TVL.

Whitesboro volleyball gets past Camden

Riley Collis had 15 kills and teammate Kylee Decarr had 10 as the Whitesboro girls volleyball team got a 3-1 home win over Camden in the Tri-Valley League Monday.

The Warriors won the opening set 25-9 before the Blue Devils took a set 25-22. Whitesboro closed out the match with set wins of 25-15 and 25-17.

Tessa Nash had 34 assists and five aces for the Warriors. Jordyn Howlett had nine digs and five aces.

Statistics for Camden were not submitted.

Whitesboro plays a league match at 7 pm Thursday at Thomas R. Proctor High School.

Camden plays at Sherburne-Earlville at 7 tonight in a non-league contest.

Marauders earns shut out

The New York Mills girls volleyball team won all three sets at home against Owen D. Young Monday in the Center State Conference.

The Marauders won the sets 25-16, 25-15 and 25-16.

For New York Mills, Jasmene Duymaz had three kills, three blocks and a pair of aces. Lily Comenale had seven digs and two aces.

Statistics for Owen D. Young were not submitted.

New York Mills Hosted league foe Town of Webb Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.

Remsen falls in three sets

The Remsen girls volleyball team suffered a three-set loss at home to Morrisville-Eaton Monday int he Center State.

Morrisville won 25-10, 25-20 and 25-21.

Raygyn Brundage had six kills for Morrisville. Teammate Lilly Kimber had 16 assists, three aces and three digs.

For Remsen, Jaiden Maher had five kills and three blocks. Imagin Aiken had four kills and three assists. Sabrina Gates had four digs, four aces and two kills.

Morrisville hosts New York Mills at 7 pm Friday in the league.

Remsen (1-2) Hosted South Lewis in non-league play Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.

Cooperstown volleyball wins

The Cooperstown girls volleyball team defended their home court Monday with a three-set win over Westmoreland in the Center State.

Ellie Dykstra had four kills, four blocks and two digs for Cooperstown. Izzy Martz had 11 digs and three aces. Sophia Hotaling had 10 digs and three aces with two kills.

For Westmoreland, Marlee Shafer had four kills and two digs while Lily Mazur had eight digs and a pair of blocks.

Westmoreland hosts Clinton at 7 tonight in the league.