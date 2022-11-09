ROUNDUP: Manteca tennis out in SJS quarterfinals; RC volleyball wins NorCal opener

Manteca was edged out by third-seeded Mountain House 5-4 in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II quarterfinal that required a second day to complete.

The match started last Wednesday, Nov. 2 but was suspended because of rain. Four matches had been completed, and Manteca (11-1) was ahead, 3-1.

The contest resumed on Saturday. The Buffs returned with wins from No. 1 Katie Kim (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Emma Ngo (7-5, 6-0) and No. 4 Shreya Raman (6-4, 6-1). Kim repeated as SJS Division II singles Champion last Thursday.

Chloe Marquis battled back from an early deficit to dispatch Malkiva Seth 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 and put Manteca in prime position to take the overall win.

Mountain House stayed in the fight with victories at Nos. 5-6 singles, as Akweley Sai downed Jenna Poncini 6-0, 6-2, and Anaya Reddy defeated Christina Nguyen 6-3, 6-2.

The Mustangs overcame the deficit in doubles play. The top tandem of Cheon Delacruz and Akhila Maganti outlasted Eva Pasion and Alayna Bottoms 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Neha Bhaskarabhotia and Anya Palsson took care of Simar Mann and Parm Toor 6-2, 6-1, and Sumedha Kundurthi and Kavya Kigam held off Guadalupe Mercado and Michailla Springs, 7-5, 6-4.

Mountain House face No. 2 Del Oro in the semifinals today.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Ripon Christian 3, Lowell 1

The ninth-seeded Knights (31-6) are in the second round of the NorCal Division IV Playoffs for a second straight year after taking care of the No. 8 Cardinals (24-13) in San Francisco, 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-17. They missed out on a sweep, botching a 24-20 lead in the third set.

Jordan Vander Veen amassed 20 kills, 11 digs, 18 service points and eight aces. Megan Weststeyn registered 40 assists, five blocks and three aces. Ava Van Groningen contributed nine kills, 14 digs and four aces, Sydney Hoffman added eight kills and Lean Van Wyngarden had 11 digs.

Ripon Christian Returns to San Francisco on Thursday to square off with No. 1 Urban (19-8). The North Coast Section Division V Champion routed No. 16 Orlando in its opener, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16.