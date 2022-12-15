ROUNDUP: Lathrop squeaks out boys soccer win at Beyer

Every point counts in the Western Athletic Conference boys soccer race this season, and Lathrop was able to escape Modesto with three on Wednesday.

Andres Hurtado-Garcia put away the go-ahead goal late in the second half, helping the Spartans defeat Beyer on the road, 3-2. Alan Hernandez was credited with the assist.

Although Lathrop (2-1 WAC, 6-6-1 overall) was in control of possession for most of the match, it was back and Forth on the scoreboard. The Spartans landed the first blow with a headed cross from Joerge Garcia to Ociel Mora.

The two teams would trade goals from there, as the Patriots (1-2, 2-7-1) knotted the score early in the second half. Lathrop answered when Raymond Ordona, off a feed from Hurtado-Garcia, blasted a shot from near the 18-yard line. Beyer tied it again shortly after on a corner kick.

The Spartans finished with 12 shots on goal, and Josue Navarro turned in four saves. They’ll get another stiff test on the road Friday against Grace Davis (3-0, 9-2).

East Union 2, Benicia 0

Giovanni Perez and Erardo Pelayo each scored in the second half to propel the Lancers (12-1) to the road win. Anthony Sy and Perez each had an assist. Daniel Diaz notched four saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ripon Christian 0, Gustine 0

Goalie Tara Heida came through for nine saves to keep the sheet clean for visiting Ripon Christian (1-0-1, 4-1-2 overall), which could not get untracked offensively on Gustine’s muddy field.

JV girls basketball

Atwater 47, East Union 18

Izzy Avalos accounted for 16 of East Union’s points on Tuesday, and MJ had six.

JV girls soccer

Lathrop 3, Beyer 1

Ariana Garcia, Sarah Vivero and Dahlia Ricaldi buried one goal each, as the Spartans (4-1, 8-2) earned their first win over Beyer since joining the WAC.

JV boys soccer

Lathrop 7, Beyer 0

Patrick Martinez recorded a hat trick, and Omar Rodriguez added two goals in the onslaught. Anthony Calderon and Luis Mora chipped in one goal each.