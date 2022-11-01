ROUNDUP: Golf season ends at SJS Masters for Ripon tandem

Ripon golf standout Gabbi Ilardi’s Stellar high school career came to an end Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park, where she finished three strokes shy of competing for a spot in the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Regional.

Her excellent 1-over-73 score was not enough in her third appearance in the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Championships. El Capitan’s Esther Sheu netted a 70 and won a playoff for the fourth and final individual berth to NorCals.

Three-time SJS Division V Champion Ilardi and Ripon teammate Katie Martin were the only local competitors at Masters. Martin finished with an 89.

The top three teams — Pleasant Grove, Granite Bay and Lodi — and four individuals advance. Two new Section Champion records were established, with Pleasant Grove scoring a 363 and individual medalist Ellie Bushnell of Granite Bay carding a 66. Nikki Chindavong (68) of Rodriguez, Ashley Xu (69) of Mountain House and Saanyi Kotti (69) of Folsom are the other individual Qualifiers for the NorCal tourney, which takes place Nov. 7 at Berkeley Country Club.

CROSS COUNTRY

Trans-Valley League

Ripon claimed three of four titles last Wednesday at River Bluff Regional Park, winning varsity girls, JV boys and JV girls.

Annie Wild repeated as individual varsity girls champion, winning in 20 minutes, 6.38 seconds. Jenna Skavdahl (fourth, 21:50.46), Alyson Harvey (fifth, 22:29.84) and Malia Locarnini (eighth, 22:55.65) also placed in the top 10.

Julio Pelaez took third (17:34.28) for the runner-up Ripon boys. Devin Fitzpatrick placed eighth in 18:09.28.

Kyla Agbayani-Duenas (14:53.85) was the JV girls runner-up on the 2-mile course, while Moses Gomez (12:04.34) and James Wilkins (12:21.69) finished 3-4 for the JV boys.

Western Athletic Conference

Taimane Lowery paced Lathrop’s varsity girls with a fourth-place finish in 21:51.1 last Thursday at River Bluff. The Spartans took second as a team behind Mountain House.

Deisy Carrasco (ninth, 22:36.1) and Stephanie Andrade Salcedo (10th, 22:53.2) rounded out the top 10.

Aron Camacho (16th, 18:08.9) led Lathrop’s fourth-place varsity boys team. The Spartans’ frosh-soph girls won the conference finale behind Sarah Vivero’s third-place finish in 14:44.3. The frosh-soph boys took fourth.

Southern Athletic League

Ripon Christian edged out Orestimba 26-29 to claim the varsity girls race at Diablo Grande last Thursday.

Maya De Jong paced the Knights in third (22:05), while Laura Thompson, Anika Schoolland and Addison De Jong followed in the 5-6-7 spots.

Sophomore Devin Phillips (18:47) placed third for RC’s runner-up varsity boys. The Knights’ JV boys won the team title behind Michael Dolieslager and Nick Varni’s 1-2 finish.