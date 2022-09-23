Roundup: Conferences determine boys golf Champions

The Western Buckeye League, Northwest Conference and Northwest Central Conference determined boys golf Champions Thursday.

WBL tournament

CELINA — After going 9-0 in league dual matches, Van Wert won the team title in a fifth score playoff against St. Marys after each shot 334 at par 71 Northmoor Golf Course.

Blake Bohyer (80), Griff McCracken (83, Keaton Foster (84), TJ Stoller (87) and Sam Houg (94) combined for he winning total.

Bath won a fifth score playoff against Shawnee for third place after each shot 349. Defiance (352), Ottawa-Glandorf (357), Elida (361), Wapakoneta (363), Celina (371) and Kenton (373) were fifth through 10th respectively..

League player of the year Carson Harmon from Elida was medalist with a 71.

St. Marys’ Brennan Steger (77), Celina’s Nick Steinbrunner (78), Bath’s Braden Binkley (82), Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Verhoff (83), Shawnee’s Seth Grieshop (84), Wapakoneta’s Zac Niekamp (83) and Kenton’s Landon Plaugher (91) had the low rounds for their respective schools.

Joining Harmon on the all-league first team were Foster, Steinbrunner, Niekamp, ​​Grieshop, Binkley, Verhoff, Bohyer, Wapak’s Austin West, St. Marys’ Lennon Cisco and Defiance’s Aidan Kiessling. Van Wert’s Kim Doidge was the Coach of the year.

NWC Tournament

VAN WERT — Leipsic Secured the tournament and overall championships at par 72 Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

The Vikings finished with a 347 total followed by Delphos Jefferson (350), Lincolnview (351), Bluffton (364), Crestview (374), Spencerville (378), Columbus Grove (383), Allen East (388) and Ada (521 ).

Player of the year Brevin Brandt from Leipsic won a playoff for medalist against Delphos Jefferson’s Isaac Gallmeier after each shot 80.

Nick Schroeder (86), Adam Lammers (90) and Diego Lomeli (91) also contributed to the Vikings’ winning total.

Bluffton’s Jaden Coonfare (80), Allen East’s Levi Clum (84), Crestview’s Mathew Dealey (85), Lincolnview’s Dane Ebel (85), Columbus Grove’s Isaac Ricker (88), Spencerville’s Owen Sensabaugh (91) and Ada’s Geddes Klingler (105) had the low scores for their respective schools.

Joining Brandt on the all-conference first team were Coonfare, Gallmeier, Clum, Schroeder, Dealey and Lincolnview’s Grant Glossett. Leipsic’s Kevin Brandt was the Coach of the year.

NWCC tourney

KENTON — The final of three tournaments to determine all-conference honors was played at the par 72 Memorial Park Golf Club.

Waynesfield-Goshen’s Chase Dunston finished second with an 84 behind Elgin’s Isaac Dillon (79), who earned player of the year honors. Temple Christian’s Quinten Waters (93), Hardin Northern’s Preston Grappy (97) and Ridgemont’s Devan Ramsey (100) had the low rounds for their schools. No team title was awarded.

Joining Dillon, Dunston, Waters and Grappy on the all-conference first team were Hardin Northern’s Justin Thiel and Temple Christian’s Landon Callahan. Hardin Northern’s Brennon Hattery received Coach of the year honors.

168 Miller City,

Antwerp 188

OTTAWA — Co-medalist Jesse Lammers (40), Jude Otto (42), Will Otto (43) and Thomas Weis (43) combined for the winning total at the par 36 Moose Landing Country Club.

Coldwater 165, Fort Loramie 176

Keegan Bruggeman had a 40, Keaton Bruns and Ben Giere each shot 41 and Tyler Overman had a 43 for Coldwater.

Girls golf

Coldwater 184,

Fort Loramie 191

Co-medalist Jordan Hemmelgarn (40), Natalie Ashbaugh (43), Kennedy Voskuhl (47) and Alyssa Steinke (54) combined for the winning total.

Wayne Trace Invitational

PAYNE — Wayne Trace (191) won the team title at Pleasant Valley Golf Course followed by Celina (195), Parkway (202), Miller City (214), Lincolnview (224), Antwerp (240), Delphos Jefferson (249) and Defiance (250).

Miller City’s Chelsea Erford was medalist with a 41. Celina’s Maddie Fleck (42), Lincolnview’s Zoey Tracy (44), Parkway’s Maddison Louth (47) and Delphos Jefferson’s Caitlin Jettinhoff (55) had the low rounds for their respective schools.

Boys soccer

Ottoville – 11, Allen East – 0

Grant Leis and Kellen Schlagbaum each had three goals, Preston Mansfield had a pair of tallies and Trey Landwehr, Quinton Schnipke and Alex Leis each had a single goal.

New Knoxville 2,

Fairlawn 2

SIDNEY — Andrew Leffel had two assists, Jay Schroeder and Jay Waterman each had a goal and goalie Preston Rutschilling made nine saves for New Knoxville.

Ottawa-Glandorf 5,

Van Wert 0

OTTAWA — Jayden Kuhlman had three goals and an assist, Isaac Macke had a pair of tallies, Jayden Oliver had two assists and Kash Heuerman and Anthony Kahle each had an assist.

Girls soccer

Continental 4, Crestview 0

Bryn Tegenkamp had two goals and a pair of assists, Alli Scott and Olivia Crossgrove each had a tally, Mya Bishop contributed an assist and Marissa Becher made four saves to earn the shutout in goal.

Allen East 4, Kalida 2

KALIDA — Allen East’s Aubrey Young and Kalida’s Audra Hovest each had two goals. Reagan Emerick had a tally and Kalida’s Livia Recker and Meredith Bockrath each had an assist.

Anna 3, Coldwater 1

COLDWATER — Leah Kaiser had Coldwater’s goal.

Bryan 1, Bath 0

Bath’s Kyla Bailey and Carmen Kunkleman combined for five saves in goal.

Bluffton 7, Delphos Jefferson 0

Sami Scoles had three goals and an assist, Jordan Schweingruber had a goal and an assist, Makayla Schweingruber, Allison Diller and Jasi Crawfis each had a single tally, Karson Hauenstein had an assist and Julia Mehaffie made three saves in earning the shutout in goal.

Girls tennis

Ottawa-Glandorf 5,

Kenton 0

KENTON — Singles players Megan Welch, Mya Inkatt and Maggie Schmiedebusch and the doubles teams of Kayla Gerding and Lauren Niese and Kailin Vorst and Sarah Ellerbrock all won.

Upper Sandusky 4,

Bluffton 1

UPPER SANDUSKY — Bluffton’s Brooke Camper won her first singles match.

Volleyball

Perry 3, Ridgemont 0

The Commodores won 25-7, 25-9, 25-11 to go to 9-4 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest Central Conference. Carlee Dalton had seven aces and 14 assists, Lexenna Lee had three aces, 14 kills and 10 assists and Bryce James and Mary Hoersten each had 13 digs for Perry.

Temple Christian 3,

Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Pioneers won 25-5, 25-13, 25-10 to go to 13-3 overall and 3-0 in the NWCC.

Cecelia Worsham had 12 kills and five digs, Emily Bontrager nine assists and five aces, Jessica Holloway had five aces and five digs, Juliette Kinnear had five aces and Kaylee Linhart had 11 assists and six digs for Temple Christian.

Leipsic 3,

Toledo Christian 0

The Vikings won 25-18, 26-24, 25-16. Danaysia Danzy had 12 kills, Kasey Brough had nine kills, Alivia Jones had 10 kills and 16 digs, Alaina Brown had 20 digs and Serenity Siefer had 39 assists and 10 digs for Leipsic.

Allen East 3, Ada 0

The Mustangs won 25-23, 25-12, 25-6

Savana Brooks had four aces, Hannah Williams had 37 assists, Kenzie Koontz had 15 kills and Soraya Jackson had 11 kills for Allen East. Anna Conley had five kills, Courtney Sumner had 18 digs and Autumn Andreasen had 14 digs and 12 assists for Ada.

Marion Local 3,

Fort Recovery 0

FORT RECOVERY — The Flyers won 25-17, 25-22, 25-19. Lydia Eifert had 14 digs, Julia Moeller had 15 assists, Reagan Kremer had 11 kills, Nora Eckstein had 10 digs and Natalie Evers had 15 assists for Marion Local.

Minster 3, New Knoxville 0

The Wildcats won 25-16, 25-18, 25-20. Lilly Barhorst had 12 kills and 13 digs, Kayla Lamm had 10 kills, Brooklyn Osterioh had four aces and Macy Prenger had 13 digs for Minster. Brynn Egbert had nine kills and five blocks, Addi Albers had 16 assists and five blocks and Ally Topp had nine digs for New Knoxville.

Crestview 3, Bluffton 0

CONVOY — The Knights won 25-10, 25-15, 25-13. Myia Etzler had 12 kills, Adelyn Figley had 11 kills, Cali Gregory had 32 assists and Ellie Kline had 13 digs and three blocks for Crestview.

Kendall Stackhouse had seven kills, Ayla Grandey had six kills, Gracie Yarnell had 11 assists and eight digs and Avery Talavinia had 11 digs for Bluffton.

Celina 3, Bath 1

The Bulldogs won 25-11, 20-25, 25-13, 25-11. Payton Bertke had 41 assists, Allison Schwieterman had 13 digs, Samantha Jenkins had nine aces, Amelia Lutz had 15 kills, Mylee Sapp had 12 kills and Brooklyn Bourne had 10 kills for Celina.

Claire Foust had 11 kills and four blocks; Claire Armentrout had four kills, nine digs, nine assists and five aces for Bath.

Lincolnview 3, Spencerville 0

The Lancers won 25-12, 25-15, 25-19. McKayla Blankmeyer had nine kills, Carsyn Looser had seven kills, Brace Brickner had three aces and 12 digs, Allie Miller had 10 digs and Breck Evans had 23 assists for Lincolnview.

Kalida 3, Arlington 1

The Wildcats won 25-16, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20. Malia Romes had 19 kills and seven total blocks, Brooke Erhart had 11 kills and five aces, Maria Gerding had 14 digs and Whitney Unverferth had 13 digs for Kalida.

Ayersville 3, Continental 0

The Pirate fell 25-17, 25-21, 25-16. Delaney Bowers had eight kills, 13 digs and three Solo blocks, Macie Cordes had eight Kills and seven digs, Teaghan McDougle had 18 assists and nine digs, Lauren Williams had eight digs and Rhaegan Marshall had eight Kills and three Solo blocks for Continental.

St. Marys 3, Shawnee 1

The Roughriders won 25-17, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16. Brynn Clark had 15 kills, Halle Huston had 14 kills and 11 digs, reaching 500 for her career, Syerra Greber had 10 kills, Lily Rammel had 11 digs and 41 assists and Ashlie Nuss had 10 digs for St. Marys.

Wapakoneta 3, Kenton 0

WAPAKONETA — The Redskins won 25-17, 25-18, 25-16. Morgan Lyons had six kills, Brinley Hites had nine digs, Brynn Butler had 17 digs, Sadie Larrabee had six kills and five blocks and Macee Heckathorn had seven kills and five blocks for Kenton.

Colleges

Men’s soccer

Albion 3, Bluffton 2

BLUFFTON — The Beavers dropped their first-ever home match under the lights. Bluffton slipped to 2-2-3, while Albion improved to 3-4-1 on the season.

Bluffton jumped out to a 1-0 lead less than five minutes in and led 2-1 Midway through the first half, but a quick Albion equalizer along with a bevy of stoppages for Beaver yellow cards saw the score tied up 2-2 at the break. With the home team playing a man down the entire second 45 minutes, a Briton goal in minute 50 proved to be the difference on a cold Thursday night.

Junior Elijah Zimmerman put Bluffton up less than five minutes into the contest before a JJ Meyer tally at the 23:38 mark made it 2-1 in favor of the good guys. However, Albion found the back of the net three minutes later and when Dru Arrasmith was whistled for his second yellow card with 60 minutes to play, the Beavers were forced to play with 10 for the duration of the match.

Albion finished with a 12-5 edge in total shots and the visitors also forced six of the eight corner kicks. Dalton Taynor played a part in Bluffton scores, while Andrew Ireland and Maxwell Kennedy chipped in with an assist apiece.

Reach The Lima News sports department at 567-242-0451.