Rounds, renovations, restaurants: Myrtle Beach is on a roll

With an uncommon combination of golf and value, Myrtle Beach enters 2023 riding the wave of the current golf boom.

Long established among the game’s more popular travel destination, Myrtle Beach enjoyed a record-setting 2022. According to the Omni Golf Tee Sheet, more than 2.4 million rounds were played along the Grand Strand in 2022, with more than 3 million rounds played throughout the Myrtle Beach market — and all signs indicate the next 12 months could be even better.

With the spring season rapidly approaching, the reasons for excitement along the Myrtle Beach golf scene are many:

● Play along the Grand Stand has increased in the last two years and is up 23 percent since 2020, with revenue growing at an even faster rate. Myrtle Beach has seen growth in every category of play — public, membership and package — and early bookings for 2023 offer reason for continued optimism.

● While the game is surging, area courses have used the opportunity to reinvest in their property, ensuring the quality of experience for traveling players. The Grande Dunes Resort Course, Prestwick Country Club, Rivers Edge, Thistle, River Hills, Caledonia and True Blue all underwent capital improvement projects in 2022. The Resort Course at Grande Dunes installed new greens, overhauled every bunker on the property and completely remodeled its clubhouse.

Rivers Edge reshaped the green surrounds on its stunning 18th hole and renovated Bunkers on holes 1, 6, 7, 9, 14 and 18. Prestwick rebuilt the bulkhead on several of its more significant holes and added a waste bunker along the left side of No . 16. River Hills also underwent a greens renovation project in 2022 and is overhauling its Bunkers in the first quarter of this year.

● A significant part of the Grand Strand’s charm has long included its abundant off-course activities, ensuring that the fun of a golf trip extends long after the final putt drops. With the opening of Grand Strand Brewery and the growing popularity of Crooked Hammock Brewery at Barefoot Resort, Myrtle Beach is a haven for craft beer lovers. New restaurants such as 1229 Shine, The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach and Clearwater Oyster Bar & Grill, among others, help guarantee the area’s dining scene continues to thrive.

Myrtle Beach is home to nearly 90 golf courses and attracts players from across the Nation to play Layouts like the famous Dunes Golf & Beach Club, TPC Myrtle Beach, Tidewater Golf Club and the Quartet of courses at Barefoot Resort.