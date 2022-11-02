Round Rock shows off Firepower while sweeping Westlake in volleyball Playoffs

LEANDER — If Round Rock continues to flash the form that it showed in the first round of the playoffs, the rest of the region better be on notice.

Bolstered by a complete roster for one of the few times this season, the Dragons rolled to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Westlake in a Class 6A Region IV bi-district match Tuesday at Leander High School. The manner of the win surprised more than the final result, which propels Round Rock into a round-two matchup with District 28-6A Champion San Antonio Clark.

“It’s as good as we’ve played as a team all year,” Round Rock Coach Diane Watson said. “We’ve had some great individual performances, but overall, I was very pleased. We stayed positive, our passing was good, they’re doing their jobs, they’re playing good defense. I have no complaints.”

Ava Bruno goes up for a shot for Round Rock against Westlake. Bruno led the Dragons with 11 kills as Round Rock won a bi-district volleyball playoff match in three sets at Leander High School on Tuesday.

A healthy Round Rock (32-12) looks like a Threat to contend for the regional crown, even with a potent Clark Squad lurking in the second round. The Dragons shared the District 25-6A title with Westwood and drifted in and out of the state polls all season despite nagging injuries that limited attackers Lauren Murphy and Kelly Swyers to just 35 and 33 sets, respectively, in the regular season. Both played against Westlake, with Ohio State pledge Murphy firing eight kills and Swyers adding seven kills.

