Round 4 groupings for Sunday

Tony Finau is looking for his third win of the calendar year at the 2022 Houston Open. Logan Riely/Getty Images

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open concludes Sunday with the final round at Memorial Park Golf Course. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.

Featured grouping for Round 4

For the second-straight week on the PGA Tour, the leader will enter the final round with a big lead. This time, Tony Finau will start the final round with a four-stroke lead over Ben Taylor.

Tony Finau dominating once again, leads by four in Houston By:

Sean Zak





Finau won twice during a torrid two-week stretch in July and looks to add to his 2022 Trophy Haul with another win. He’s played Flawless golf across a challenging Memorial Park layout and difficult conditions.

He played bogey-free on Saturday, befiting from not having to play any of his second round in the morning, and posted a 68.

For the final round of the Houston Open on Friday, Finau will tee off at 10:45 am ET alongside Justin Rose and Ben Taylor.

Browse the complete final-round tee times for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open at Mayakoba below.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open Round 4 tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

8:44 am – Luke List, Andrew Putnam, Taylor Pendrith

8:55 am – Maverick McNealy, Justin Suh, Eric Cole

9:06 am – Scottie Scheffler, Aaron Wise, Travis Vick

9:17 am – Harris English, Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger

9:28am – Keith Mitchell, Davis Riley, Ryan Armour

9:39 am – Trey Mullinax, Si Woo Kim, Austin Cook

9:50am – Alex Smalley, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Griffin

10:01 am – Patrick Rodgers, Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin

10:12 am – Aaron Rai, Mackenzie Hughes, James Hahn

10:23 am – Joel Dahmen, Scott Piercy, Russell Knox

10:34 am – Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, Gary Woodland

10:45 am – Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Ben Taylor

Make No. 10

8:44am – Callum Tarren, David Lipsky, Denny McCarthy

8:55 am – Erik Barnes, Kyle Westmoreland, Martin Laird

9:06am – Brendan Steele, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer

9:17 am – Kevin Tway, Carl Yuan, Michael Kim

9:28 am – Zach Johnson, Harry Hall, Brandon Wu

9:39 am – Seung-Yul Noh, Byeong Hun An, SH Kim

9:50 am – Sahith Theegala, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon

10:01 am – Nick Watney, Adam Svensson, Francesco Molinari

10:12 am – Stewart Cink, Zack Fischer, Davis Thompson

10:23 am – Max McGreevy, Paul Haley II, Matthias Schwab

10:34 am – Taylor Montgomery, Zecheng Dou, Matthew NeSmith

How to bet on the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Looking to make a (legal!) wager yourself? We teamed up with BetMGM, and the online sportsbook is offering a “Risk-Free Bet” up to $1000 promotion. Sign up for an account to get into the action today.