Round 4 groupings for Sunday
Logan Riely/Getty Images
The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open concludes Sunday with the final round at Memorial Park Golf Course. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.
Featured grouping for Round 4
For the second-straight week on the PGA Tour, the leader will enter the final round with a big lead. This time, Tony Finau will start the final round with a four-stroke lead over Ben Taylor.
Finau won twice during a torrid two-week stretch in July and looks to add to his 2022 Trophy Haul with another win. He’s played Flawless golf across a challenging Memorial Park layout and difficult conditions.
He played bogey-free on Saturday, befiting from not having to play any of his second round in the morning, and posted a 68.
For the final round of the Houston Open on Friday, Finau will tee off at 10:45 am ET alongside Justin Rose and Ben Taylor.
Browse the complete final-round tee times for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open at Mayakoba below.
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open Round 4 tee times (All times ET)
Make No. 1
8:44 am – Luke List, Andrew Putnam, Taylor Pendrith
8:55 am – Maverick McNealy, Justin Suh, Eric Cole
9:06 am – Scottie Scheffler, Aaron Wise, Travis Vick
9:17 am – Harris English, Jason Day, Stephan Jaeger
9:28am – Keith Mitchell, Davis Riley, Ryan Armour
9:39 am – Trey Mullinax, Si Woo Kim, Austin Cook
9:50am – Alex Smalley, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Griffin
10:01 am – Patrick Rodgers, Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin
10:12 am – Aaron Rai, Mackenzie Hughes, James Hahn
10:23 am – Joel Dahmen, Scott Piercy, Russell Knox
10:34 am – Wyndham Clark, Tyson Alexander, Gary Woodland
10:45 am – Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Ben Taylor
Make No. 10
8:44am – Callum Tarren, David Lipsky, Denny McCarthy
8:55 am – Erik Barnes, Kyle Westmoreland, Martin Laird
9:06am – Brendan Steele, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer
9:17 am – Kevin Tway, Carl Yuan, Michael Kim
9:28 am – Zach Johnson, Harry Hall, Brandon Wu
9:39 am – Seung-Yul Noh, Byeong Hun An, SH Kim
9:50 am – Sahith Theegala, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon
10:01 am – Nick Watney, Adam Svensson, Francesco Molinari
10:12 am – Stewart Cink, Zack Fischer, Davis Thompson
10:23 am – Max McGreevy, Paul Haley II, Matthias Schwab
10:34 am – Taylor Montgomery, Zecheng Dou, Matthew NeSmith
How to bet on the Cadence Bank Houston Open
Looking to make a (legal!) wager yourself? We teamed up with BetMGM, and the online sportsbook is offering a “Risk-Free Bet” up to $1000 promotion. Sign up for an account to get into the action today.