Round 3 groupings for Saturday

Rory McIlroy is hoping to reclaim the top spot in the world ranking. Getty Images

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina continues on Saturday with the third round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 3 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.

Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 3

Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for the lead at 11 under par through 36 holes.

Cam Davis and Aaron Wise are one shot behind them, at 10 under.

The sweetest moment of the golf week? A girl’s crush is Collin Morikawa By:

Nick Piastowski





But the grouping we’re most excited to watch on Saturday isn’t the final trio. Well, it’s Rory McIlroy and Lee Hodges and Aaron Wise, for obvious reasons.

A win this week virtually guarantees McIlroy the No. 1 spot in the world ranking, and so far, he’s rising to the occasion. McIlroy fired a second-round 67 on Friday to follow up his first-round 66 on Thursday. He’s nine under par overall and only two shots behind Rahm and Kitayama’s lead. (Hodges is four shots off the lead at seven under.)

McIlroy, Hodges and Wise will tee off in the penultimate grouping at 12:58 pm ET on Saturday. Check out the complete third-round tee times for the 2022 CJ Cup below.

2022 CJ Cup Round 3 tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

7:55 am – Sahith Theegala, Yeongsu Kim, Sanghun Shin

8:07 am – Kevin Kisner, Chanmin Jung, Yoseop Seo

8:19 am – JT Poston, Davis Riley, Ryan Palmer

8:31 am – John Huh, Yongjun Bae, Troy Merritt

8:43am – Jordan Spieth, SH Kim, Chez Reavie

8:55am – Webb Simpson, Byeong Hun An, Russell Henley

9:07 am – Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover

9:24 am – Justin Thomas, Justin Suh, Luke List

9:36 am – Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Si Woo Kim

9:48 am – Bio Kim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sanghyun Park

10:00 am – JJ Spaun, Harris English, Sepp Straka

10:12 am – Taylor Montgomery, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

10:24 am – Alex Noren, Keith Mitchell, Sebastián Muñoz

10:36 am – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Maverick McNealy

10:53 am – Scottie Scheffler, Alex Smalley, Emiliano Grillo

11:05 am – Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar, Collin Morikawa

11:17 am – Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Mito Pereira

11:29 am – Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Jason Day

11:41 am – Trey Mullinax, Brendan Steele, Corey Conners

11:53 am – Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Andrew Putnam

12:10 pm – Danny Willett, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman

12:22 pm – Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Wyndham Clark

12:34 pm – Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry

12:46 pm – Tyrrell Hatton, KH Lee, Billy Horschel

12:58 pm – Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy, Lee Hodges

1:10 pm – Kurt Kitayama, Jon Rahm, Cam Davis

How to bet on the CJ Cup

Looking to make a (legal!) wager yourself? We teamed up with BetMGM, and the online sportsbook is offering a “Risk-Free Bet” up to $1000 promotion. Sign up for an account to get into the action today.