Round 3 groupings for Saturday
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina continues on Saturday with the third round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 3 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.
Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 3
Kurt Kitayama and Jon Rahm are tied for the lead at 11 under par through 36 holes.
Cam Davis and Aaron Wise are one shot behind them, at 10 under.
But the grouping we’re most excited to watch on Saturday isn’t the final trio. Well, it’s Rory McIlroy and Lee Hodges and Aaron Wise, for obvious reasons.
A win this week virtually guarantees McIlroy the No. 1 spot in the world ranking, and so far, he’s rising to the occasion. McIlroy fired a second-round 67 on Friday to follow up his first-round 66 on Thursday. He’s nine under par overall and only two shots behind Rahm and Kitayama’s lead. (Hodges is four shots off the lead at seven under.)
McIlroy, Hodges and Wise will tee off in the penultimate grouping at 12:58 pm ET on Saturday. Check out the complete third-round tee times for the 2022 CJ Cup below.
2022 CJ Cup Round 3 tee times (All times ET)
7:55 am – Sahith Theegala, Yeongsu Kim, Sanghun Shin
8:07 am – Kevin Kisner, Chanmin Jung, Yoseop Seo
8:19 am – JT Poston, Davis Riley, Ryan Palmer
8:31 am – John Huh, Yongjun Bae, Troy Merritt
8:43am – Jordan Spieth, SH Kim, Chez Reavie
8:55am – Webb Simpson, Byeong Hun An, Russell Henley
9:07 am – Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, Lucas Glover
9:24 am – Justin Thomas, Justin Suh, Luke List
9:36 am – Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Si Woo Kim
9:48 am – Bio Kim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sanghyun Park
10:00 am – JJ Spaun, Harris English, Sepp Straka
10:12 am – Taylor Montgomery, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
10:24 am – Alex Noren, Keith Mitchell, Sebastián Muñoz
10:36 am – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Maverick McNealy
10:53 am – Scottie Scheffler, Alex Smalley, Emiliano Grillo
11:05 am – Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar, Collin Morikawa
11:17 am – Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland, Mito Pereira
11:29 am – Adam Hadwin, Gary Woodland, Jason Day
11:41 am – Trey Mullinax, Brendan Steele, Corey Conners
11:53 am – Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Andrew Putnam
12:10 pm – Danny Willett, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman
12:22 pm – Tom Kim, Seamus Power, Wyndham Clark
12:34 pm – Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry
12:46 pm – Tyrrell Hatton, KH Lee, Billy Horschel
12:58 pm – Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy, Lee Hodges
1:10 pm – Kurt Kitayama, Jon Rahm, Cam Davis
How to bet on the CJ Cup
