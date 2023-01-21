Round 2 pairings for Friday

Jon Rahm is looking for back-to-back wins this week in California. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023 American Express continues on Friday, January 20, with the second round in La Quinta, Calif. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.

Featured pairing for American Express Round 2

With Rory McIlroy sitting out this week’s event, your top-ranked competitor at PGA West is Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 2 held the No. 1 ranking for much of last year, thanks to a hot stretch in the spring that saw him win four times by April.

Scheffler experienced a slow stretch through the summer, at least by the lofty standards he set early in the year, but he finished the year strong and continued his strong play into the new year. Now he’s got a chance to regain the top spot with a win.

For Friday’s second round of the American Express, Scheffler will play alongside Tony Finau beginning at 1:31 pm ET on PGA West’s Nicklaus course. You can stream Friday’s second round via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

Browse the full second-round tee times for the 2023 American Express below.

2023 American Express Round 2 tee times (All times ET)

PGA West – Nicklaus, Tee No. 1

11:30 am – Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang

11:41 am – Joel Dahman, Andrew Landry

11:52 am – Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone

12:03 pm – Ryan Armour, Justin Lower

12:14 pm – Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore

12:25 pm – Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

12:36 pm – Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant

12:47 pm – Doug Gihm, Max McGreevy

12:58 pm – Nick Taylor, Martin Laird

1:09 pm – Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens

1:20 pm – Adam Schenk, Bill Haas

1:31 pm – Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

1:42 pm – MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak

PGA West – Dye, Tee No. 1

11:30 am – Peter Malnati, Ben Martin

11:41 am – Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway

11:52 am – Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

12:03 pm – Brian Stuard, John Huh

12:14 pm – Kevin Chappell, Ben An

12:25 pm – JT Poston, Brian Harman

12:36 pm – Carson Young, Caleb Surratt

12:47 pm – Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett

12:58 pm – Sungjae Im, Jason Day

1:09 pm – Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander

1:20 pm – Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney

1:31 pm – Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1:42 pm – Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester

1:31pm – Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell

La Quinta CC, Tee No. 1

11:30 am – Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab

11:41 am – Cam Davis, C. Bezudenhuit

11:52 am – Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez

12:03 pm – Danny Lee, David Lingmerth

12:14 pm – Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore

12:25 pm – KH Lee, Erik van Rooyen

12:36 pm – Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

12:47 pm – Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky

12:58 pm – Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo

1:09 pm – Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes

1:20 Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley

1:42 Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou

PGA West – Nicklaus, Tee No. 10

11:30 am – Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele

11:41 am – Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

11:52 am – Davis Thompson, Will Gordon

12:03 pm – Davis Riley, Beau Hossler

12:14 pm – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

12:25 pm – Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers

12:36 pm – Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

12:47 pm – Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire

12:58 pm – Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:09 pm – Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat

1:20 pm – Adam Long, Chez Reavie

1:31 pm – Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler

1:42 pm – Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh

PGA West – Dye, Tee No. 10

11:30am – Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair

11:41 am – Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson

11:52 am – SH Kim, Eric Cole

12:03 pm – Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira

12:25 pm – Brice Garnett, James Hahn

12:36 pm – Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo

12:47 pm – Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer

12:58 pm – Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas

1:09 pm – Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe

1:20 pm – Austin Cook, Jason Dufner

1:31 pm – Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski

1:42 pm – Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu

La Quinta CC, Tee No. 10

11:30 am – Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu

11:41 am – Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz

11:52 am – Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles

12:03 pm – Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam

12:14pm – Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley

12:25 pm – Tom Hoge, Luke List

12:36 pm – Matti Schmid, Vincent Norman

12:47 pm – Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs

12:58 pm – Sam Burns, Harris English

1:09 pm – Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton

1:20 pm – Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley

1:31 pm – Zach Johnson, Russell Knox

1:42 pm – Harrison Endycott, John Pak

