Round 2 pairings for Friday

The 2023 American Express continues on Friday, January 20, with the second round in La Quinta, Calif. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post.
Featured pairing for American Express Round 2
With Rory McIlroy sitting out this week’s event, your top-ranked competitor at PGA West is Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 2 held the No. 1 ranking for much of last year, thanks to a hot stretch in the spring that saw him win four times by April.
Scheffler experienced a slow stretch through the summer, at least by the lofty standards he set early in the year, but he finished the year strong and continued his strong play into the new year. Now he’s got a chance to regain the top spot with a win.
For Friday’s second round of the American Express, Scheffler will play alongside Tony Finau beginning at 1:31 pm ET on PGA West’s Nicklaus course. You can stream Friday’s second round via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.
Browse the full second-round tee times for the 2023 American Express below.
2023 American Express Round 2 tee times (All times ET)
PGA West – Nicklaus, Tee No. 1
11:30 am – Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
11:41 am – Joel Dahman, Andrew Landry
11:52 am – Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
12:03 pm – Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
12:14 pm – Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
12:25 pm – Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
12:36 pm – Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant
12:47 pm – Doug Gihm, Max McGreevy
12:58 pm – Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
1:09 pm – Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens
1:20 pm – Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
1:31 pm – Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
1:42 pm – MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
PGA West – Dye, Tee No. 1
11:30 am – Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
11:41 am – Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
11:52 am – Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
12:03 pm – Brian Stuard, John Huh
12:14 pm – Kevin Chappell, Ben An
12:25 pm – JT Poston, Brian Harman
12:36 pm – Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
12:47 pm – Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
12:58 pm – Sungjae Im, Jason Day
1:09 pm – Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander
1:20 pm – Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
1:31 pm – Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
1:42 pm – Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
1:31pm – Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
La Quinta CC, Tee No. 1
11:30 am – Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
11:41 am – Cam Davis, C. Bezudenhuit
11:52 am – Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez
12:03 pm – Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
12:14 pm – Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
12:25 pm – KH Lee, Erik van Rooyen
12:36 pm – Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
12:47 pm – Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
12:58 pm – Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
1:09 pm – Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes
1:20 Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
1:42 Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
PGA West – Nicklaus, Tee No. 10
11:30 am – Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
11:41 am – Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
11:52 am – Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
12:03 pm – Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
12:14 pm – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
12:25 pm – Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
12:36 pm – Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
12:47 pm – Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
12:58 pm – Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
1:09 pm – Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
1:20 pm – Adam Long, Chez Reavie
1:31 pm – Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
1:42 pm – Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
PGA West – Dye, Tee No. 10
11:30am – Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
11:41 am – Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
11:52 am – SH Kim, Eric Cole
12:03 pm – Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
12:25 pm – Brice Garnett, James Hahn
12:36 pm – Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
12:47 pm – Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
12:58 pm – Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
1:09 pm – Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe
1:20 pm – Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
1:31 pm – Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
1:42 pm – Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu
La Quinta CC, Tee No. 10
11:30 am – Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
11:41 am – Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz
11:52 am – Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
12:03 pm – Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
12:14pm – Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
12:25 pm – Tom Hoge, Luke List
12:36 pm – Matti Schmid, Vincent Norman
12:47 pm – Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
12:58 pm – Sam Burns, Harris English
1:09 pm – Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton
1:20 pm – Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
1:31 pm – Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
1:42 pm – Harrison Endycott, John Pak
