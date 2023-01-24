Round 1 Tee Times at Farmers Insurance Open

The Farmers Insurance Open kicks off on Wednesday, and a star-studded field has descended on San Diego. It’s the second year in a row the Farmers start a day early, with a plan to leave Sunday clear for the NFL conference title games.

Jon Rahm enters as the betting favorite, at 4-1 in the SI Sportsbook. There’s a compelling case for that: Rahm already has two wins in 2023, is a past Champion at this event and even won his Lone major, the 2021 US Open, at this venue. He’ll play alongside Justin Thomas and Tony Finau in one of the marquee groups of the opening rounds.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button