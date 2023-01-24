Round 1 Tee Times at Farmers Insurance Open

The Farmers Insurance Open kicks off on Wednesday, and a star-studded field has descended on San Diego. It’s the second year in a row the Farmers start a day early, with a plan to leave Sunday clear for the NFL conference title games.

Jon Rahm enters as the betting favorite, at 4-1 in the SI Sportsbook. There’s a compelling case for that: Rahm already has two wins in 2023, is a past Champion at this event and even won his Lone major, the 2021 US Open, at this venue. He’ll play alongside Justin Thomas and Tony Finau in one of the marquee groups of the opening rounds.

Round 1 Tee Times at 2023 Farmers Insurance Open (all times Eastern)

South Course – Tee No. 1

12:00 pm – Adam Schenk, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger

12:10 pm – Dylan Frittelli, Beau Hossler, Hank Lebioda

12:20 pm – Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Michael Thompson

12:30 pm – Jonathan Byrd, Kelly Kraft, Taylor Moore

12:40 pm – Nick Hardy, Dean Burmester, Sam Stevens

12:50 pm – Ben Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Vincent Norrman

1:00 pm – Kevin Yu, Eric Cole, Taiga Semikawa

1:10pm – David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, Alex Smalley

1:20 pm – Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Taylor Montgomery

1:30 pm – Si Woo Kim, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im

1:40 pm – Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1:50 pm – Ryan Armour, Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee

2:00 pm – Davis Thompson, Scott Harrington, Cole Hammer

South Course – Tee No. 10

12:00 pm – Rory Sabbatini, Arjun Atwal, Austin Smotherman

12:10 pm – Kevin Tway, Matthew NeSmith, Lee Hodges

12:20 pm – Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ, Harris English

12:30 pm – Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Scott Stallings

12:40 pm – Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Augusto Núñez

12:50 pm – Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Trevor Werbylo

1:00 pm – Robby Shelton, Zecheng Dou

1:10 pm – Jason Dufner, Adam Hadwin, Ben Crane

1:20 pm – Martin Trainer, Camilo Villegas, Callum Tarren

1:30 pm – Scott Piercy, Jimmy Walker, Kevin Streelman

1:40 pm – Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Justin Lower

1:50 pm – Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Patrick Welch

2:00 pm – Tano Goya, Carson Young

North Course – Tee No. 1

12:00 pm – Ryan Palmer, Aaron Baddeley, John Huh

12:10 pm – James Hahn, Sean O’Hair, Maverick McNealy

12:20 pm – Sebastián Muñoz, JB Holmes, Sahith Theegala

12:30 pm – Henrik Norlander, Doc Redman, Hayden Buckley

12:40 pm – SH Kim, Kevin Roy, Keita Nakajima

12:50 pm – Anders Albertson, Harrison Endycott, Michael Block

1:00 pm – Will Gordon, Brandon Matthews

1:10 pm – Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers

1:20 pm – Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Taylor Pendrith

1:30 pm – Garrick Higgo, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin

1:40 pm – Austin Cook, Cody Gribble, SY Well

1:50 pm – Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Joey Vrzich

2:00 pm – MJ Daffue, Erik Barnes

North Course – Tee No. 10

12:00 pm – William McGirt, Bill Haas, Ben Martin

12:10pm – Brendan Steele, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

12:20 pm – Adam Svensson, Luke List, Jason Day

12:30 pm – Max Homa, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa

12:40 pm – Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun, Hideki Matsuyama

12:50 pm – Kyle Stanley, Davis Riley, Justin Suh

1:00 pm – Dylan Wu, Philip Knowles, Trevor Cone

1:10 pm – Michael Kim, Peter Malnati, Nick Watney

1:20 pm – Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett, Brian Stuard

1:30 pm – Jim Herman, Richy Werenski, Gary Woodland

1:40 pm – Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry

1:50 pm – Ben Taylor, Tyson Alexander, Paul Haley II

2:00 pm – Harry Higgs, Nico Echavarria, Michael Herrera