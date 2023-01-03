Round 1 Tee Times at 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will kick off Thursday morning in Maui, at Kapalua’s rugged Plantation Course. A field of 39 players, including 17 of the current top-20 in the world, are set to compete. The event’s new “elevated” status has attracted a top-caliber field, and a $15 million purse is up for grabs with $2.7 million to the winner. Cam Smith is the Defending champion, but he joined LIV Golf and is not in the field. Here are the tee times for round 1:

Round 1 Tee Times at Sentry Tournament of Champions (all times local)

9:30 am — Adam Svensson

9:35 am — Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

9:45 am — Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie

9:55 am — Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

10:05 am — Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama

10:15 am — Cameron Young, Sam Burns

10:25 am — Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala

10:35 am — Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm

10:50 am — Trey Mullinax, JJ Spaun

11:00 am — KH Lee, Chad Ramey

11:10 am — Aaron Wise, Russell Henley

11:20 am — JT Poston, Corey Conners

11:30 am — Brian Harman, Luke List

11:40 am — Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel

11:55 am — Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley

12:05 pm — Sungjae Im, Max Homa

12:15 pm — Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

12:25 pm — Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim

12:35 pm — Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm

12:45 pm — Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas