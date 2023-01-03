Round 1 Tee Times at 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will kick off Thursday morning in Maui, at Kapalua’s rugged Plantation Course. A field of 39 players, including 17 of the current top-20 in the world, are set to compete. The event’s new “elevated” status has attracted a top-caliber field, and a $15 million purse is up for grabs with $2.7 million to the winner. Cam Smith is the Defending champion, but he joined LIV Golf and is not in the field. Here are the tee times for round 1:
Round 1 Tee Times at Sentry Tournament of Champions (all times local)
9:30 am — Adam Svensson
9:35 am — Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
9:45 am — Scott Stallings, Chez Reavie
9:55 am — Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa
10:05 am — Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama
10:15 am — Cameron Young, Sam Burns
10:25 am — Adam Scott, Sahith Theegala
10:35 am — Tom Hoge, Ryan Brehm
10:50 am — Trey Mullinax, JJ Spaun
11:00 am — KH Lee, Chad Ramey
11:10 am — Aaron Wise, Russell Henley
11:20 am — JT Poston, Corey Conners
11:30 am — Brian Harman, Luke List
11:40 am — Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel
11:55 am — Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley
12:05 pm — Sungjae Im, Max Homa
12:15 pm — Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
12:25 pm — Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim
12:35 pm — Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm
12:45 pm — Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
