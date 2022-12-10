Round 1, NFL Draft Picks by team

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top 18 selections determined at the conclusion of Week 18. With each passing week of the NFL playoffs, we’ll gain further clarity for the order of selections in all seven rounds.

Of course, this is a slightly abnormal year. While there are a total of 259 picks in the NFL Draft in ordinary years, that is changing this time around. Because of the NFL’s findings from its investigation into the Miami Dolphins’ tampering by Pursuing Tom Brady and Sean Payton when they were under contract with other teams. As a result, Miami lost its first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and its third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

There are also plenty of picks in the NFL Draft that still haven’t been determined. The NFL Awards compensatory Picks to NFL teams that lost a certain caliber of free agents and production in free agency the previous year, using a formula to calculate what compensation should be received. The compensatory picks between Rounds 3 and 7 will be announced this offseason.

Here’s the latest 2023 NFL Draft order and everything you should know about the NFL Draft in 2023.

2023 NFL Draft order – Round 1

There are 31 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Heading into the 2023 offseason, the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans all have two first-round picks.

The San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos are the six NFL teams without a first-round pick in 2023. Here is the NFL Draft order for Round 1.

1. Houston Texans

2. Chicago Bears

3. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

4. Detroit Lions (via LAR)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)

6. Carolina Panthers

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Indianapolis Colts

10. Las Vegas Raiders

11. Atlanta Falcons

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Houston Texans (via CLE)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

15. Detroit Lions

16. Los Angeles Chargers 17. New England Patriots

18. Washington Commanders

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Tennessee Titans

22. New York Jets

23. New York Giants

24. Denver Broncos (via SF)

25. Baltimore Ravens

26. Cincinnati Bengals

27. Dallas Cowboys

28. Kansas City Chiefs

29. Minnesota Vikings

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Philadelphia Eagles

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is on April 27-29, 2023. It will be the 88th NFL Draft in the history of the National Football League. Fans can watch the 2023 NFL Draft on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

Where is the NFL Draft in 2023?

The NFL Draft in 2023 will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. It marks the first time that Missouri is hosting the NFL Draft. Union Station, the historic train station in Kansas City, will host all the NFL Draft festivities.

Who has the most 2023 NFL Draft Picks

The Houston Texans currently have 11 Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the most Picks in 2023. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings have the fewest Picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with five selections.

2023 NFL Draft order: Picks for all 32 teams

Here are the 2023 NFL Draft Picks for all 32 teams.

Arizona Cardinals draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 6

Atlanta Falcons draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 4 (via TEN) Round 5 (via JAX) Round 7 (via LV) Round 7 (via BUF)

Baltimore Ravens draft picks Round 1 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 (via NE) Round 5 Round 6

Buffalo Bills draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 2 (via SF) Round 3 Round 3 (via SF) Round 4 Round 4 (via SF) Round 5 Round 7

Chicago Bears draft picks Round 1 Round 2 (via BAL) Round 3 Round 4 Round 4 (via PHI) Round 5 Round 5 (via BAL) Round 7

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 6 Round 7

Cleveland Browns draft picks Round 2 Round 4 Round 4 (via MIN) Round 5 Round 6 Round 7

Dallas Cowboys draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 7



Denver Broncos draft picks Round 3 Round 3 (via IND) Round 4 Round 5 Round 7 (via MIN)

Detroit Lions draft picks Round 1 Round 1 (via LAR) Round 2 Round 2 (via MIN) Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 6 Round 6 (via DEN)

Green Bay Packers draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 7 Round 7 (via JAX) Round 7 (VA LAR)

Houston Texans draft picks Round 1 Round 1 (via CLE) Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 6 Round 6 (via NO) Round 6 (via SF) Round 6 (via NYG) Round 7 Round 7 (via SEA)

Indianapolis Colts draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round3 (via WAS) Round 4 Round 5 Round 6 (via BUF) Round 7 (via TB)

Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 4 (via TB) Round 5 Round 6 (via NYJ) Round 6 (via PHI)

Kansas City Chiefs draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 4 (via MIA) Round 5 Round 6 (via MIA) Round 7

Las Vegas Raiders draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 6 (via DAL)

Round 7 (via ARZ) Round 7 (via NE)



Los Angeles Chargers draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 6 Round 7

Los Angeles Rams draft picks Round 2 Round 3 Round 6 Round 6 (via GB) Round 6 (via TEN) Round 7 (via DET)

Miami Dolphins draft picks Round 2 Round 3 (via NE) Round 3 Round 6 (via CHI) Round 7

Minnesota Vikings draft picks Round 1 Round 3 Round 4 (via DET) Round 5

New England Patriots draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 (via CAR) Round 4 Round 4 (via LAR) Round 6 Round 6 (via CAR)

New Orleans Saints draft picks Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 6

New York Giants draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5 Round 6 (via KC) Round 7 Round 7 (via BAL)

New York Jets draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 5

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks Round 1 Round1 (via NO) Round 2 Round 3 Round 7 Round 7 (via HOU)

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4 Round 7

