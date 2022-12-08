Round 1 groupings for Friday

Nelly Korda is one of two LPGA stars participating in the 2022 QBE Shootout. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2022 QBE Shootout gets underway Friday, December 9, with the opening round at Tiburón Golf Course in Florida. You can find full Round 1 tee times and pairings for the tournament at the bottom of this post.

Featured grouping for Round 1

This year’s QBE Shootout features some great teams that will no doubt give golf fans something exciting to watch this weekend.

Two teams feature LPGA stars, a trend that will likely grow in the future with reports that the QBE will be a mixed event going forward. Lexi Thompson will make her sixth start in the event, and this year she’s paired with PGA Tour pro Maverick McNealy. Thompson will be joined in the field by fellow LPGA star and World No. 2 Nelly Korda, who is teaming up with Denny McCarthy.

Korda and McCarthy will tee off in the final grouping alongside the team of Max Homa and Kevin Kisner at 11 am ET on Friday. The grouping of Keith Mitchell/JJ Spaun and Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings will kick off the proceedings at 9:45 am ET.

Browse the complete first-round tee times for the 2022 QBE Shootout below.

2022 QBE Shootout Round 1 tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

9:45am – Keith Mitchell/JJ Spaun, Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings

10:00 am – Corey Conners/KH Lee, Tom Hoge/Sahith Theegala

10:15 am – Charley Hoffman/Ryan Palmer, Brian Harman/Sepp Straka

10:30 am – Harris English/Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker/Cameron Young

10:45am – Jason Day/Billy Horschel, Maverick McNealy/Lexi Thompson

11:00 am – Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy, Max Homa/Kevin Kisner

