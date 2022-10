Roughing the passer call on Chris Jones stuns NFL Twitter

Another day, another egregious roughing the passer penalty.

After Tom Brady’s roughing the passer call against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday made NFL Twitter lose it, Chris Jones is now suffering from the same fate.

As the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night FootballJones sacked Derek Carr, forced a fumble and recovered it, but referees called it back due to roughing the passer.

Here are a few Angles of the play, one in real time and one in slower motion:

As to be expected from a controversial call like this, NFL Twitter was stunned. Here are some of the best reactions:

Joe Buck: “What’s the defensive player Supposed to do, disappear?†— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 11, 2022

How in the world do ppl bet on these games with this type of officiating going on?! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 11, 2022

Roughing the passer was supposed to be if a guy tackled a QB after the ball was already out — Cameron Fields (@CameronFields_) October 11, 2022

Instead of getting the ball back in optimal territory down 17-7 just before halftime, the Raiders ended up taking a 20-10 lead over the Chiefs at the interval.